Atmore, AL

School supply, toy giveaway set

By Atmore News
 4 days ago

The Concerned Citizens of Atmore is hosting a back-to-school supply and toy giveaway. The Toys for Tots COVID-19 Relief toy giveaway is Saturday, August 27, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Emmanuel’s Faith Center, 710 E....

WEAR

Help Stuff the Bus for Okaloosa and Walton County

Stuff the Bus helps local students get the tools they need for the upcoming school year! In 2021, we collected nearly $15,000 worth of supplies, impacting over 10,000 students in 53 schools across Okaloosa & Walton counties. Without our community's generosity, students would lack the supplies they need to be successful during the school year.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Out-of-town volunteers making repairs to homes in Crichton and Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week, dozens of out-of-town volunteers have been working through the Atlanta-based non-profit Mission Serve to improve homes in Mobile's Crichton and Toulminville areas. The City of Mobile said it’s part of it’s Volunteer Painting program. The group has painted and made roof repairs on...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City of Mobile accepting applications for Y.E.S. Fall internship program

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is accepting applications for its upcoming Y.E.S. Fall Internship Program, which can help connect rising college juniors and seniors to local job opportunities. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration launched the Y.E.S. (Youth Empowered for Success) Initiative in 2016 in response to a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Burritos Three Ways with Taqueria Mexico

It’s a good day for Studio 10′s Chelsey, because she’s back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to check out three of their signature burritos!. We’re featuring the Burrito Mama J, the Burrito Fajita, and the Burrito California. Watch the video to see how these delicious menu items are made!
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered man located: Escambia Co.

UPDATE: An updated Facebook post says Countryman was located. ORIGINAL STORY: ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered man, who was last seen early Saturday morning in Pensacola, according to a Facebook post. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was last seen at around 5:57 a.m. Saturday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Pensacola school board candidate: Docs who treat trans kids should be hanging from a tree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (NBC) — A school board candidate near Pensacola, Florida, said Monday that doctors who treat transgender youth "should be hanging from the nearest tree." Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, who is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board, spoke Monday night at an event called "Closing Arguments," a political forum held by a local group named the Gulf Coast Patriots, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Law passed against 'back feeding' by generators following storms

Law enforcement can now ask homeowners to stop back feeding or face arrest and fine. Baldwin County, Ala. – (OBA) – There’s a new law going into effect this month affecting generators and how they are hooked up to your house after tropical events. But if your main supply is a drop cord through the door to run vital elements, you have no worries.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Teenagers caught breaking into cars in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview K9 officer Dean spotted two teenagers allegedly breaking into cars on July 20. Police said a tip from a resident came in around 3 a.m. The man said two people were trying to break into cars on Eisenhower Drive, off Stillwell Blvd. About 5 minutes after the call, police said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
utv44.com

Atmore man and Florida woman killed in Creola crash

CREOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, has claimed the lives of an Atmore man and a Jay, Fla., woman. Brittney K. Talbot, 37, was fatally injured when the 2001 Honda Civic she was driving was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by David R. Mayfield, 35, of Springville.
CREOLA, AL
WPMI

Flooding in Foley residents say they've been dealing with for years

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — People living off highway 12 in Foley saying: there are serious flooding issues in and around their neighborhood. One resident told us today the Meadow Run Estates neighborhood gets standing water up to 18 inches when we get heavy rain. “There’s definitely some drainage pipe...
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

South Alabama chemical plant fined for chlorine leaks

The Olin Chemical Corporations has agreed to pay Alabama $80,000 to settle air pollution violations surrounding unauthorized chlorine emissions from its facility in Washington County. The company and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management agreed to a consent order resolving the air pollution violations, which was published Friday on the...
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Fire destroys tractor trailer Thursday

A fire destroyed a tractor truck Thursday at Lamberts Trucking and On Site Repair on South Road, according to the Atmore Fire Department. Chief Ronald Peebles said the department was called at 10:31 a.m. and finished about an hour later. Peebles said the fire was fully involved, and the caller...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to I-65 crash victim devastated after mother is killed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News spoke with the family of a woman who died in a wreck this week on I-65. Brittany Talbot of Jay, Florida, and Christopher Knighten of Atmore were both killed in that multi-vehicle crash that left several people injured. Talbot’s sister Mary Talbot says the...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating Friday shooting at Midtown gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting at a Midtown gas station early Friday morning. According to the Mobile Police Department, the female victim was sitting in a vehicle with another occupant when a known subject began shooting into the vehicle. The incident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday at Speed Stop gas station, 1861 Government St, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Three in the Morning call in contest for the week of July 25

WEAR/THREE IN THE MORNING/ OFFICIAL CALL-IN CONTEST RULES. Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Hwy., Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL

