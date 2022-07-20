ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants bring back Lawrence Taylor to unveil throwback jersey

By Tyler Greenawalt
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK15R_0gmJ9qjW00
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Former New York Giants player Lawrence Taylor waves to the crowd prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Giants hope to recapture their dominance in the 1980s and early '90s after the team announced it would bring back their classic blue uniforms from the same era. The Giants will wear these jerseys for two "Legacy Games" at home – the first in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears and the second in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders.

It's a nostalgic blast from the past for the downtrodden Giants, who haven't won a playoff game since capturing the team's eighth Super Bowl in 2011. But a little reminder of New York's dominance in the '80s and '90s could shock the team back to their roots.

And the best person to do that is, unsurprisingly, Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. In a video released by the team, Taylor hands running back Saquon Barkley the same style of jersey he wore during his days with the Giants.

The Giants wore these uniforms from 1980-99. During that time, the team made the playoffs eight times and won two Super Bowls, mostly when Taylor ran the defense, Phil Simms was under center and Bill Parcells was head coach. The uniforms feature the classic team name script lettering instead of the logo on the navy helmet. New York switched to new jerseys with the standard logo helmet in 2000 and made slight alternations over the past few years.

The legacy games will also feature altered looks for MetLife Stadium that parallel how the old Giants Stadium looked during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California when the Giants beat the Denver Broncos.

Other teams incorporating new uniforms, too

The Giants aren't the only NFL team to bring in new – or old – looks.

Eleven other teams unveiled new alternate jerseys this offseason, eight of which will be used this season. The Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons added new designs to their wardrobe, while the Washington Commanders have brand new home and way uniforms after picking a new name. The Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadephia Eagles announced throwback designs that won't be added to their seasonal lineups until 2023.

This isn't random or coincidental. The NFL actually rescinded its one-helmet-per-team rule in 2021, which allowed teams to bring in a second helmet that could be paired with an alternate jersey design in 2022.

With training camp fast approaching, it wouldn't be surprising to see more teams show off their new designs as well.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/new-york-giants-bring-back-lawrence-taylor-to-unveil-throwback-jersey-142231248.html

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Kyler Murray’s contract should insult Patrick Mahomes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray received a contract extension which made him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. That passed Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is undeniably the better player, but timing is everything. Mahomes signed his contract years ago, and while the overall value far outweighs what Murray will earn, Kyler has a higher average annual value…for now.
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Deebo Samuel wants 1 big change from 49ers

It has been three months since Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, but the star wide receiver remains on their roster. The Niners have presumably made some effort to sign Samuel to a long-term extension, but Samuel will expect at least one big change if he remains in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL playoff predictions: Packers in, Cowboys out, Cowherd says

Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

NFL alternate uniforms: Cowboys, Giants, Pats, more

NFL season is right around the corner, and fans are going to be treated to some fresh looks when their teams take the field. That's thanks to the league's decision to get rid of its one-helmet rule, allowing teams more flexibility with their uniforms. Any team that wants to add a second helmet will have to make that decision by July 31, and several have already rolled in.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Red Sox OF's blunder turns into inside-the-park grand slam

There is nothing worse than seeing your MLB team's outfielder lose a routine fly ball in the lights. Actually, wait. It can get worse. The bases could be loaded. The Boston Red Sox saw what should have been a simply flyout turn into bedlam on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when center fielder Jarren Duran responded to a fly ball from Raimel Tapia with the kind of confused stare fans dread to see.
BOSTON, MA
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Giants Stadium#American Football#The New York Giants#The Chicago Bears#The Washington Commanders#Hall Of Fame#Giants
NBC Sports

Cowboys insider thinks Elliott's time in Dallas is done after 2022

Madden ratings aren't all that significant, but they do at least give a general idea of a given NFL player's notoriety. Based off that, Ezekiel Elliott earning the game's 10th-highest mark among running backs would suggest that he's still a talented and relevant star. That, apparently, is not the feeling...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dallas Cowboys All-Time Starting Offense

The Dallas Cowboys have always been a team with all eyes on them. The five-time Super Bowl champs produced 19 Hall of Famers and some of the most entertaining athletes. What if there was an all-time team established? To start off, let’s list the best offensive Dallas players by position.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
RaiderMaven

Raiders Coaching Staff: Head Coach Josh McDaniels

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black. We finish the series previewing the man who leads everyone, head coach Josh McDaniels. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Obviously, we here at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Packers to wear alternate jerseys in 2022

The Green Bay Packers debuted their new 1950s alternate jerseys in last season's Week 7 victory over Washington. Green Bay fans who were in favor of the jersey's design should be in a good mood after hearing the recent news about those same jerseys that broke Friday. According to Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy