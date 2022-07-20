ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EVSC Announces End of Federal Waiver Providing Free Meals to All Evansville Students

By Bobby G.
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although this announcement means the end of free meals being offered to every student, I still like to think of it as good news. Maybe I'm just trying to take a "glass-half-full" approach, but to me, this announcement means that we are continuing to get back to normal. Over the past...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Restore Outreach Ministries organizing back-to-school giveaway event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the school year approaches, Restore Outreach Ministries is hosting a back-to-school giveaway on Saturday. The giveaway is happening at the Westside Community Center on West Michigan Street in Evansville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizers say they will be giving away free school...
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensborohealth.org

Helping Children Return to School

When schools began to open back up this past year, more or less full-time teachers and students were looking forward to returning. While COVID-19 and NTI learning presented their challenges, so did returning after more than a year of being out. Many children struggled academically and behaviorally to adjust, as did teachers in accommodating them. Uncertainties with masking, contagion, social distancing and whether they would continue to stay in person led to increased stress and mental health needs. After finding their way through this year, teachers and students received a needed break this summer, but now we are looking at preparing to return. With COVID-19 having rising rates and recent school violence, we need to look at helping our children to be ready for school.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Indiana Doctor Clarifies Who is Currently Eligible for 2nd COVID Boosters

COVID-19 doesn't dominate the headlines like it used to when it first began to spread in early 2020. While it is still very much a part of our daily lives, most of us seem to have moved on and resumed our pre-pandemic routines. However, with the Omicron variant's BA.5 mutation, case numbers are starting to rise again across the country, including here in the Tri-State where nearly every county in our area is listed as "High" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Community Levels map.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

9-8-8: A newer, simpler way to call for help

(WEHT)- Gone are the days of remembering or researching the 10-digit number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline- now Americans experiencing mental or emotional crises only have to remember to call a three-digit number, 9-8-8. Mental health advocate Andrea Lantz says it should be easier to call, remember, or share to a friend, neighbor, or […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
14news.com

Construction on Hanson Elementary expected to last 6 more months

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board says the completion of the new Hanson Elementary School building is still about six months away. Officials say due to weather, the progress has been pushed back, but they say they hope to see it ready by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Vanderburgh Health Department Hosting Back to School Vaccine Blitz

I'm sure the kids don't want to think about this, but the summer days of staying up late, sleeping in and doing whatever they want all day will be coming to an end in just a few weeks with the 2022-23 school year set to get underway for nearly every school system in the Evansville area in just a few weeks. For parents, that means back-to-school shopping for new clothes and school supplies. It also means making sure your kid(s) are up-to-date on their vaccinations, as many schools won't allow them in the building if they're not. The Vanderburgh County Health Department is giving you the chance to get that taken care of during their upcoming Back to School Vaccine Blitz later this month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Newburgh Mercantile brings new wares downtown

Downtown Newburgh is notable for its wealth of local shops lining its narrow streets, ranging from clothing to soap to candles and nearly any other assorted item in between. The neighborhood boasts one of the highest concentrations of local businesses in the county and a large breadth of old buildings, giving the whole area a sense of architectural distinction. While many of these businesses are staples of the area with long-standing histories in the town, new establishments do come and go on occasion, with The Newburgh Mercantile being one of the newest additions.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Southern Indiana Students Named 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award Recipients

The owners/operators of local McDonald's restaurants in and around the Southern Indiana area continue to do great things for our communities. I've written several articles over the past couple of years about how they give away - among other things - food, drinks, and awards to our military veterans, first responders, and teachers. Well, they are back at it, this time recognizing a couple of exceptional students with a little extra money to help towards their college education.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEHT/WTVW

OFD lowers age requirement to 18

Young adults looking for a job now have another option when it comes to careers. The Owensboro City Commissioners had a first reading of a proposal that would change the minimum age to 18 to be a firefighter.
WEHT/WTVW

Solar panel farm planned for Dubois County

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Dubois County Free Press, a 1,200 acre solar panel project that could produce up to 100 mega-watts of electricity is being planned for the Duff-Patoka township area. The project is being constructed by a company out of Houston, Texas that operates 58 wind farms in the United […]
14news.com

Earlington Elementary set to close after 2022-2023 school year

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County School Board approved a plan to merge South Hopkins Middle, Earlington Elementary and Southside Elementary. When the plan was passed in February, the school board speculated that it would be at least two years before anything with the merger happened. [PREVIOUS: Hopkins...
EARLINGTON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro officials holding expungement clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An expungement clinic is happening Thursday in Owensboro. You can find out from officials if you’re eligible, what steps must be taken and what costs are associated with expungement. That’s happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at the H.L. Neblett Community Center. That’s at...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
14news.com

First Responders BBQ happening at Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The fourth annual First Responders BBQ kicks off Thursday morning. It’s happening at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park. The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County. There will be a free lunch with snow cones, yard games and a...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Bethlehem Baptist Church rebuilding with the help of volunteers

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Bethlehem Baptist tore down its historic sanctuary in early 2022. Now half a year later, the new sanctuary is looking less like a plot of foundation and more like a place they can call home. It’s something that Pastor TJ Milam says is a long time coming.
99.5 WKDQ

Town of Chandler, IN Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Order

The town of Chandler, Indiana has issued an order that could affect how you use water in your home. It has been very hot and dry over the past few weeks, here in Southern Indiana. On July 6th, Warrick County declared a burn ban "until conditions improve." While we have seen a little rain, since then, the burn ban remains in effect. According to Warrick County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook Post on July 19th:
CHANDLER, IN
kwc.edu

Wesleyan Wednesday: Kelly (Keohane) Steitler ’94

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Kelly (Keohane) Steitler ’94!. Kelly retired from teaching after 27 years of teaching at Owensboro Middle School in 2021 and she’s a brand new member of the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors! Learn more about her here!. Q: What teams, organizations,...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Posey County Fair back in full effect this week

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - The end of summer means more than heat waves and back-to-school countdowns for Posey County, as the fair is back in town. The Posey County Fair includes free carnival rides, a kids zone, an exhibit building, food trucks and more. Karter Greene, the 2022 Posey...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy