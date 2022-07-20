EVSC Announces End of Federal Waiver Providing Free Meals to All Evansville Students

I'm sure the kids don't want to think about this, but the summer days of staying up late, sleeping in and doing whatever they want all day will be coming to an end in just a few weeks with the 2022-23 school year set to get underway for nearly every school system in the Evansville area in just a few weeks. For parents, that means back-to-school shopping for new clothes and school supplies. It also means making sure your kid(s) are up-to-date on their vaccinations, as many schools won't allow them in the building if they're not. The Vanderburgh County Health Department is giving you the chance to get that taken care of during their upcoming Back to School Vaccine Blitz later this month.

