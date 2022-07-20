EVSC Announces End of Federal Waiver Providing Free Meals to All Evansville Students

When schools began to open back up this past year, more or less full-time teachers and students were looking forward to returning. While COVID-19 and NTI learning presented their challenges, so did returning after more than a year of being out. Many children struggled academically and behaviorally to adjust, as did teachers in accommodating them. Uncertainties with masking, contagion, social distancing and whether they would continue to stay in person led to increased stress and mental health needs. After finding their way through this year, teachers and students received a needed break this summer, but now we are looking at preparing to return. With COVID-19 having rising rates and recent school violence, we need to look at helping our children to be ready for school.
