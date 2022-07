No relief this weekend. Heat Advisory today from 11am – 7pm. We’ll probably be reissued one for tomorrow, per NWS Nashville. High temp will get very close to 100°, and the dewpoint close to 70°, giving us a heat index of 105°-109°. No hope for any rain to cool us off. Tomorrow is more of the same story, except maybe some showers around sunset. A/C will be vital.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO