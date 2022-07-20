Elephant Rumblings: Paul Blackburn reps A’s at 2022 All-Star Game

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “It’s easy to get up for a game when he’s on the mound.” Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO