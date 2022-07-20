ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Elephant Rumblings: Paul Blackburn reps A’s at 2022 All-Star Game

By DanielTatomer
Athletics Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Blackburn should be basking in the afterglow of his All-Star appearance at Dodger Stadium yesterday. His journey from being DFA’d last year to breaking out and becoming the A’s lone representative at the 92nd MLB All-Star game is one of this season’s true feel-good stories....

www.athleticsnation.com

Comments / 0

 

Boston

David Ortiz’s 10 greatest moments with the Red Sox as he enters the Hall of Fame

Ortiz gave Red Sox fans several moments to remember, helping him earn the nod to Cooperstown on Sunday. Perhaps no one had a greater sense of the moment than David Ortiz. That’s arguably the biggest reason why he’s set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Ortiz was elected in his first year on the ballot and will be the lone modern-era inductee for the 2022 class.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Sun sports reporter honored by Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Writer Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, the first former major league player to transfer to the broadcast booth, were honored Saturday by the Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to the game.Kurkjian was presented with the Baseball Writers' Association of America's Career Excellence Award. He began his career in 1979 at the Washington Star and two years later was the Texas Rangers beat writer for The Dallas Morning News. Four years later, he returned to his native Maryland and joined The Baltimore Sun, covering the Orioles for four years. He then spent seven...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Blue Jays ride Manoah's arm more than their bats, beat Bosox

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “It’s easy to get up for a game when he’s on the mound.” Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined.
BOSTON, MA
California Sports
FOX Sports

MLB Playoffs Or Vacation: Will Cardinals, Red Sox sneak into postseason?

With the MLB All-Star Game having come and gone, teams are now preparing for the second half of the season. We saw some big surprises in the first half, from the White Sox being under .500 to the Angels starting as one of the hottest teams in the league before falling off and looking like one of the worst teams in the league.
MLB
FOX Sports

FOX Bet Super 6: Winner walks with $100,000 after MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball's 2022 Midsummer Classic was especially memorable for a lucky winner who walked with $100,000 from playing FOX Bet Super 6's All-Star Game contest. Out of hundreds of thousands of players, Chad from Minnesota was the only contestant to correctly guess all the picks in the FOX Bet Super 6 app during this year's MLB All-Star contest.
GAMBLING
Larry Brown Sports

Did AL pitcher admit to grooving fastballs to Albert Pujols in All-Star Game?

One pitcher apparently tried to extend Albert Pujols’ Home Run Derby to the next day. Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn seemed to reveal to the media on Thursday that he intentionally grooved fastballs to Pujols during the MLB All-Star Game. Blackburn said he noticed while on the mound that catcher Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays (his battery mate for the day) was calling for nothing but inside fastballs with Pujols at the plate. Blackburn added that he went along with it, per Athletics announcer Vince Cotroneo.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

Watch: Giancarlo Stanton destroys baseball with All-Star Game homer

There is a lot of creative language one could use to describe a major league home run. When it comes to Giancarlo Stanton’s homer at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, it’s hard to come up with a word to do it justice. The New York Yankees outfielder tied...
MLB

