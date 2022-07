Kirby Smart just got paid by Georgia. He signed a 10-year, $100 million deal with the university that was announced by the athletics department on Thursday. The new deal makes Smart Georgia’s head coach through the year 2031. His base salary and supplemental compensation for 2022 will be $10.2 million with an annual increase. This means that he could be earning as much as $12.2 million in 2031 if he is still the Bulldogs’ head coach. This comes after Smart brought home Georgia’s 1st national title since 1980, where Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs over Notre Dame. It pays to be a winner in college football, and a consistent one at that.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO