ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of his wife and son

By Dakin Andone, Dianne Gallagher
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walterboro, South Carolina (CNN) — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family's property in June 2021. The plea comes nearly a week after Murdaugh was indicted by...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

Sheila Walker
3d ago

In his mind he thinks he did nothing wrong, as long as he survive than he see nothing wrong, this just another prestigious family claiming their entitlement card his family was allowed to get away with multiple murders .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Sergeant resigns amid criminal investigation

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Sergeant responsible for the supervision of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team has voluntarily resigned amid an internal investigation into a reported relationship he had with a known drug user/dealer in Colleton County. William Janicki resigned from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Walterboro, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Woman, 2 teens wanted in deadly Nexton shooting arrested in Mexico

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex in Nexton have been arrested after fleeing to Mexico. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Jennifer Mae Todus was arrested along with two teens, ages 14 and 16 after they fled to Mexico the day after 20-year-old Caleb Mitchell was shot and killed at the Isaac Apartments on July 8.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Walterboro community reacts to Alex Murdaugh bond hearing

WALTERBORO, S.C. — In the small town of Walterboro, nicknamed the front porch of the Lowcounty, locals and businesses are seeing a lot more activity than normal this week. That's because of Alex Murdaugh. The nationally-spotlighted crime saga continued at the Colleton County courthouse on Wednesday, where the disbarred lawyer's bond hearing on new murder charges took place.
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Kaye
Person
Dick Harpootlian
WCJB

Father apologizes for attacking son’s killer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) - A South Carolina father apologized after attacking the man who pleaded guilty to killing his son in court. The father, Willie Fields, was taken to jail and later released. He said he was sorry after he was captured on surveillance video attacking his son’s killer inside of an Orangeburg County courtroom last week.
WCBD Count on 2

Accidental shooting leaves teen dead, deputies say

UPDATE: The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 13-year-old Micah Simmons Jr. from Goose Creek. —- CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning. Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Shooting victim ends up at Walgreens on Johns Island, police say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are assisting in a shooting investigation Friday night. Police responded after the victim of a shooting showed up at a Walgreens on Savannah Highway in the Johns Island area. However, police say the shooting actually occurred in the Ravenel/Hollywood area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Murders#Attorneys#Violent Crime
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County 911 worker fired after investigation into mishandling of calls

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A telecommunicator with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center has been fired after county officials said the worker violated policy. Charleston County requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation into whether calls were mishandled after the center discovered that non-emergency calls for service were not properly entered into the system.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in Ashley Phosphate crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash in Dorchester County left one person dead and another injured on Saturday morning. It happened on Ashley Phosphate Road near the North Charleston area at 10:28 a.m. A 2011 Honda vehicle was traveling west on Ashley Phosphate...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on Black Tom Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Moncks Corner early Saturday morning. Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with SCHP said a driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 4:40 a.m. on Black Tom Rd near Murphy Rd. According to Trooper Ridgeway, a 2016 international box truck […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
walterborolive.com

Summer Camp with Colleton County Sheriff’s

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Community Officer. I, Cpl. James Brown the Colleton County Sheriff’s Community Officer, would like to thank you, Mrs Anita Green, for inviting myself along with Cpl. R Davis of the K-9 division, and SRO Cpl. C Cummings to their summer camp at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Officers spoke about the importance of child safety and the role of School Resource Officer within the schools. Special thanks to Cpl. R Davis for the K-9 presentation and for simply taking the time to assist with this community event. Mrs. Green, we cannot thank you enough for allowing the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to participate in your summer camp. We will be looking forward to working with you and your staff in the near future.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County detention officer's slaying in school parking lot remains a mystery

GOOSE CREEK — No arrests have been made nearly two months after a Berkeley County detention officer was fatally shot at midnight in a school parking lot. Goose Creek police are investigating the shooting that killed John B. Staley III as a homicide, according to Capt. James Brown. Staley was shot multiple times in the face around midnight May 25 in the parking lot of the Mever’s School of Excellence off Henry E. Brown Jr. Boulevard.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy