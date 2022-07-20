Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of his wife and son

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Community Officer. I, Cpl. James Brown the Colleton County Sheriff’s Community Officer, would like to thank you, Mrs Anita Green, for inviting myself along with Cpl. R Davis of the K-9 division, and SRO Cpl. C Cummings to their summer camp at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Officers spoke about the importance of child safety and the role of School Resource Officer within the schools. Special thanks to Cpl. R Davis for the K-9 presentation and for simply taking the time to assist with this community event. Mrs. Green, we cannot thank you enough for allowing the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to participate in your summer camp. We will be looking forward to working with you and your staff in the near future.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO