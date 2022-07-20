ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BSWL_0gmIvWWu00
Mother And Son Killed FILE - Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, left, walks into court for his bond hearing on Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh was charged Thursday, July 14, 2022, with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) (Mic Smith)

WALTERBORO, SC — (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son.

His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.

The prosecution denied that, telling the judge that all the evidence points to his guilt in the shootings of his wife and son.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman had previously denied Murdaugh bond after he was charged with stealing money from clients. A different judge later set bond at $7 million but Murdaugh was unable to pay and has remained in jail since October.

His lawyers have complained several times that the bond was set too high, and said that because of lawsuits and frozen assets Murdaugh couldn’t even afford to buy underwear from the jail store.

Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at the family’s Colleton County hunting estate in June 2021. He also faces more than 80 other charges, including stealing money from clients; running a money laundering and drug ring; and trying to arrange his own death so that his surviving son could receive a $10 million life insurance payout.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walterboro, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Walterboro, SC
State
South Carolina State
WHIO Dayton

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

DULUTH, Minn. — (AP) — On the top floor of a modest two-story brick building near the shore of Lake Superior, the executive director of northern Minnesota's only abortion clinic flits from room to room, checking in patients, fielding phone calls from people seeking appointments and handling billing questions from those struggling to pay.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Money Laundering#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton

Legionella bacteria discovered in Oakwood schools water

OAKWOOD — Legionella has been found in Oakwood schools following its annual testing of the water supply system throughout the district, according to a notification sent to families this week. After receiving results Wednesday, the district said legionella bacteria was found at OJH/OHS and Smith Elementary. Following the recommendations...
OAKWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size

WAWONA, Calif. — (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuations and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire, which began Friday afternoon southwest of...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Newsom wants explanation from UCLA about move to Big Ten

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference. Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy