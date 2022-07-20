Nashville chapter of The Private Directors Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she was scammed by an event that claims to be taking place in Nashville this coming weekend. Brenda Calderon was looking for something to do with her kids. “I was on Facebook one day and saw it, and my daughter saw it too, and she was like, ‘Oh! I want to go to that,’” she said, referring to a Facebook ad she saw for Dino Expo Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO