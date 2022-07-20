ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville chapter of The Private Directors Association

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Jeremy C. Park talks with Becky Sharpe, CEO of International Scholarship and Tuition Services and President of the Nashville chapter of The Private Directors Association, who shares some background on her company, which offers full-service scholarship...

citycurrent.news

Wilson County Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Lelan Statom Returns as Emcee of Forgiveness Luncheon

NASHVILLE, TN — Dismas House, one of the largest residential reentry programs in the state of Tennessee, is pleased to announce this year’s host for the agency’s signature fundraiser, the Forgiveness Luncheon on Tuesday, October 11. Returning to serve as emcee of the 2022 event is Emmy Award winning meteorologist Lelan Statom.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman claims dino expo in Nashville is a scam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she was scammed by an event that claims to be taking place in Nashville this coming weekend. Brenda Calderon was looking for something to do with her kids. “I was on Facebook one day and saw it, and my daughter saw it too, and she was like, ‘Oh! I want to go to that,’” she said, referring to a Facebook ad she saw for Dino Expo Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

This company will pay you $100,000 a year to try out new candy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One candy company is offering someone the chance to eat all the candy they want—and pull in $100,000 a year while doing it. Candy Funhouse is based in Canada. It's looking for someone to try out thousands of different candies and help pick out the candy to sell.
NASHVILLE, TN
Courthouse News Service

Nashville defends ordinance requiring homeowners to pay for sidewalks

(CN) — Whose responsibility is it to pay for new sidewalk infrastructure in Nashville? The city told the Sixth Circuit on Thursday that sidewalks should be funded by property owners who apply for new construction, regardless of the development’s impact on density. Jim Knight, who wanted to build...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Farm meets luxury in new Franklin resort

“There’s nothing in Middle Tennessee like it:” that’s the idea behind a new farm-based luxury resort in Franklin. The massive 325 acre resort is called Southall, and it’s set to open this winter.
Heidi Suydam

Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”

Vinyl Records Nashville |Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash. It started slowly 16 years ago. The big comeback happening now is somewhat of a surprise in this digital age, but a vinyl comeback is happening! Statista reports vinyl album sales have shown consistent growth over 16 consecutive years, with a 50% jump in sales in 2021. An almost extinct form of entertainment is making its mark in Nashville. Nashville may be adding another nickname alongside Music City. Nashville may soon be known as Vinyl City U.S.A.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Kings of Leon Members Buy South Side Warehouse

The members of Nashville rock band Kings of Leon have paid $2.2 million for a South Nashville warehouse located near used vinyl retailer Phonoluxe and Mexican restaurant La Hacienda Taqueria — and in which the rock band seemingly will operate a music studio. The seller of the property, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraiser will be held at Oaklands Mansion on July 23rd. Funds raised go to help Main Street Murfreesboro carry out its mission to maintain and enhance the historic downtown as the heart of the community. VIP ticket includes a private VIP area during the event with private VIP bar, signature drinks (2 drink tickets), Tasty Table & Jo’s Custom Cakes Catering, access to food vendors, Craft Beer Garden wristband, special entertainment, and access to inside Oakland’s Mansion. General admission tickets include 2 drink tickets, live music performed on-site, and access to over 30 local restaurants’ tastings.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Food Truck Lineup for Friday June 22

On Friday we do FOOD TRUCKS!!! Here is the FOOD TRUCK lineup for this week, July 22, 2022! 312 S Front St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (5pm to 9pm). Chicken Shack Express (2022 Best In The BORO) Franklin’s Fruit Tea. Gramma’s Hands Sweetery. Kookie Now by Donna. Music City...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee families splash through the summer heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Extreme heat is hitting our region this weekend, and people have to get creative to stay cool with one of Nashville’s most enormous splash pads closed for the season due to an equipment issue. Metro Parks said the Cumberland Park Spray Ground needs extensive repairs...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville landfill to shut out construction companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Record growth has caught up to a Nashville landfill, which now is cutting off small haulers from dumping their construction and demolition waste. The Southern Services landfill, owned by Waste Management, says it will no longer allow C&D waste from third-party haulers after August 31. The...
NASHVILLE, TN

