Oceans of Fun updates safety requirements after girl's death

Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a semitrailer fire on the westbound Kansas Turnpike near the border between Douglas and Leavenworth counties. Traffic was shut down in westbound lanes from the 206 mile marker shortly after 3:30 p.m. Vehicles were backed up all the way to the Lawrence service area about 2 miles away, as firefighters worked the scene. Eastbound traffic was moving, but was down to one lane. The semitrailer was under the Kansas Highway 32 bridge that crosses the turnpike; traffic on the bridge was also shut down. The truck bore the USA Truck logo, and heavy smoke was visible throughout the area.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO