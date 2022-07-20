ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: Kirby Smart ‘not concerned’ about lingering contract talks

By Jordan D. Hill
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Following the Georgia athletic association board meeting in May, UGA president Jere Morehead told those in attendance a new contract for Kirby Smart would be “finalized in the coming weeks.” The new deal has yet to be announced, but Smart sounded anything but concerned about that situation on...

Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
The Top247's No. 2 safety Joenel Aguero commits to Georgia

It’s Georgia for Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep Top247 safety Joenel Aguero, who announced his pledge to the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon during a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ. The blue-chipper chose to play for the defending National Champs over an offer list that also included his other finalists in Florida, Miami and Ohio State.
