Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart won't be leaving Athens anytime soon. The university announced a contract extension for Smart Thursday that keeps him at Georgia through 2021 while increasing his base salary to $10,250,000 in 2022. Smart, as part of the extension, will see annual increases to his salary, culminating at $12,250,000 for the 2031 season, according to the university.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO