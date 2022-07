July 22. Colonial Pipeline says the gasoline spill in Huntersville was actually 47,600 barrels—2 million gallons—more than twice previous estimates. The spill, first identified on Aug. 14, 2020, is the worst in North Carolina. Colonial says it has recovered more than 35,500 barrels to date, approximately 75 percent...

HUNTERSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO