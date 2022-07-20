Avalanche’s Makar Should Set Sights on Hart Trophy

On July 18, it was announced that beloved Chicago Blackhawks‘ broadcaster Eddie Olczyk would leave the organization after serving 16 years as a color commentator for the team, and will join the Seattle Kraken’s broadcast. Fans knew that the iconic duo of Pat Foley and Olczyk calling Blackhawks games wouldn’t last forever, but no one expected it to end this abruptly. Foley retired after last season after his 39-year tenure as a play-by-play announcer, and less than three months later, fans have to say goodbye to another big part of their team in Olczyk. Although the news is still shocking, the dust has settled after a few days. With that, our Blackhawks team wanted to get together to reflect on this monumental change.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO