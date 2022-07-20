ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EarthFund Launches ‘Carbon Removal DAO’ To Boost Climate Action

By Hermi De Ramos
coinquora.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarthFund has launched a sustainability-focused DAO on its platform to aid in addressing the climate crisis. Carbon Removal DAO is led by Dr. Lucy Tweed, an associate climate researcher at Cambridge University. The DAO platform will also drop the CarbonCommons tokens. Today, EarthFund has launched a sustainability-focused DAO on...

coinquora.com

Comments / 1

itechpost.com

Green Tech: Implementing Blockchain in the Fight Against Climate Change

In the wake of increasingly erratic and devastating natural disasters, a worldwide focus on climate change and the development of preventative measures has become a global priority. The struggle to tackle climate change is one of the defining characteristics of the 21st century. Another defining characteristic is the development of increasingly complex and ground-breaking technologies. These two key elements of this generation, whilst predominantly explored separately, can be combined in order to further the global handling of the climate emergency. Blockchain technology, which functions as a shared ledger for tracking and sharing assets and transactions, has been praised for its facilitation of a more secure, accessible, and transparent approach for the business and private sectors. Although blockchain technology is usually associated with and applied to the business sector, this technology can actually prove an extremely useful tool in the battle against climate change, especially in a European context.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Most ecology research is 'wasted': Researchers call for urgent action

Climate change, pollution, and the lack of pollinators are just a few of the many challenges we face, both locally and globally. Ecology plays a key role in addressing these challenges. While ecological research produces a wealth of valuable scientific knowledge, emerging evidence suggests that much of the research effort is wasted, and a large fraction of information is not available to users—other researchers, policymakers, or the general public. But how much of the information value is being lost to us? How urgently do we need to act?
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

The audacious PR plot that seeded doubt about climate change

Thirty years ago, a bold plan was cooked up to spread doubt and persuade the public that climate change was not a problem. The little-known meeting - between some of America's biggest industrial players and a PR genius - forged a devastatingly successful strategy that endured for years, and the consequences of which are all around us.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Government to ask Britons to ‘turn off lights and turn down thermostats’ over winter energy shortage fears

Britons could be asked by the government to switch off their lights and turn down their thermostats in a bid to avoid blackouts over the winter months, reports suggest.It comes as nations in the European Union have been asked to slash their gas usage by 15 per cent from August onwards over fears of winter energy shortages after Russia reduced its supplies to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.France, Germany and Austria are among several countries urging people to minimise their energy usage by using similar proposals to those now reportedly under consideration by the British government.Plans seen by The Sunday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
coinquora.com

Survey: Men Still Outnumber Women in the Crypto Industry

Recent research shows that the crypto industry is still predominantly male. Females are less inclined to invest in cryptocurrency than their male counterparts. A new study suggests, however, that women have lately been growing more intrigued about cryptocurrency than ever before. It is the year 2022, and the most recent...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

New Partnership Scales CleanKore’s Environmental Benefits

A new collaboration provides sustainability benefits at the mill and garment manufacturer level. Hong Kong-based garment manufacturer Epic Group announced a new strategic partnership with CleanKore, which provides patented yarn dyeing technology. CleanKore’s innovation changes the chemistry and the process used to dye yarns at denim mills by keeping the...
BUSINESS
coinquora.com

WoodCoin: Algorithmic Blockchain Platform With Eco-Friendly Goals

The quest for saving the environment has become ubiquitous among global businesses across the world. These companies are launching distinguishing initiatives to foster the importance of protecting the environment. Specifically, this nature-loving motif has been accepted by blockchain companies too. Many blockchain companies have radically begun protecting the environment. Also,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Benson Hill’s Inaugural ESG Report Links Food Science, Data Science and Plant Science To Drive Modernization of the Food System

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the general principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the report is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to governance, oversight, and transparency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005309/en/ Benson Hill’s new Sustainable Food Advisory Council is comprised of independent experts to help inform the company’s environmental and social priorities. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Ed McDonald IV, Ryan Shadrick Wilson, Howard Yana-Shapiro, Ph.D., Stacie Sopinka, Bernhard Van Lengerich, Ph.D., and Michael Doane (not pictured). (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins NY: Information Gaps Slow Denim’s Sustainable Momentum

The buzz around sustainable denim has never been louder, but is the supply chain setting consumers up for failure?. “Responsible consumption starts with us as fabric producers,” said Katie Tague, Artistic Milliners VP of marketing and sales. “We need to set consumers up for success with biodegradable fibers and good EIM scoring washes. We need to educate and be responsible on our end.”
APPAREL
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

It's Time to Face the Climate Reality—There's No Time for Small Steps and Incrementalism

Climate change has always been a hard sell. It was something in the future and we have other things to worry about right now. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, only 42% of Americans believe it is a big problem—and only 16% of Republicans! Inflation is the biggest, and even the federal budget deficit is considered a worse problem than climate change. It appears truer than ever that climate change has what author Dan Gartner called "psychological distance."
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: First bill written by children on climate education

Children should be taught climate change in more depth and in all subjects, experts and students themselves have told BBC News. Current teaching is leaving children unprepared to live in a warming world, they warn. The extreme heat and wildfires in the UK this week could be normal in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

AI baby, post-quantum algorithms and food transport emissions

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Inspired by research into how infants learn, computer scientists have created a program that can pick up simple physical rules about the behaviour of objects — and express surprise when the objects seem to violate those rules (L. S. Piloto et al. Nature Hum. Behav. https://doi.org/h4qp; 2022).
SCIENCE
Agriculture Online

Understanding the scopes of GHG emissions

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a new rule meant to increase the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) information available to investors, but it is also causing some heartburn in agricultural circles due to the feared downstream effect. The SEC’s proposed corporate disclosure rule would require publicly traded corporations to report their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Much of these disclosures center around what are called “Scope 1,” “Scope 2,” and “Scope 3” emissions. If you have read these terms and wondered what the Scope of emissions means, read on.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Denver

Operation Beat The Heat to provide 'basic fundamental rights' to farmworkers

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a new effort at the federal level to help keep farmworkers safe as heat waves continue around the country. The new campaign is called Operation Beat the Heat.It's meant to bring awareness to heat safety violations and to educate farmworkers of their rights and industry employers of their responsibilities."It's a basic fundamental right that, provides safe adequate working conditions to the workers, and they're minimum standards, they are easy to comply with," said Eden Ramirez, the Southwest regional director, with the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division.Ramirez oversees the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
Nature.com

The effect of public safety power shut-offs on climate change attitudes and behavioural intentions

As climate change accelerates, governments will be forced to adapt to its impacts. The public could respond by increasing mitigation behaviours and support for decarbonization, creating a virtuous cycle between adaptation and mitigation. Alternatively, adaptation could generate backlash, undermining mitigation behaviours. Here we examine the relationship between adaptation and mitigation in the power sector, using the case of California's public safety power shut-offs in 2019. We use a geographically targeted survey to compare residents living within power outage zones to matched residents in similar neighbourhoods who retained their electricity. Outage exposure increased respondent intentions to purchase fossil fuel generators while it may have reduced intentions to purchase electric vehicles. However, exposure did not change climate policy preferences, including willingness to pay for either wildfire or climate-mitigating reforms. Respondents blamed outages on their utility, not local, state or federal governments. Our findings demonstrate that energy infrastructure disruptions, even when not understood as climate adaptations, can still be consequential for decarbonization trajectories.
CALIFORNIA STATE

