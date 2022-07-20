ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Rhine water falls again in Germany, river ships cut loads

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have fallen again after this week’s heatwave and cargo vessels are sailing with significantly reduced loads, navigation authorities said on Wednesday. Shallow water is hampering shipping on the entire river in Germany south of Duisburg...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 27-Aug 2, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat down 5% on Ukraine grain export deal; corn sags, soy rallies

(Recasts; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 5% on Friday to their lowest level since February after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to reopen Ukrainian Black Sea ports for grain exports, traders said. Corn fell about 1% on the news but soybean futures rebounded from multi-month lows. As of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade September wheat was down 44-1/4 cents at $7.62 per bushel after dipping to $7.58-1/2, its lowest since Feb. 4. December corn was down 5-3/4 cents at $5.67-3/4 a bushel while November soybeans were up 15-1/2 cents at $13.17, bouncing after a dip to $12.88-1/2, a six-month low. The Russia-Ukraine accord, which crowned two months of talks brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, raised hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased. Speaking at the signing ceremony in Istanbul, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the deal opens the way to significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. Ukraine and Russia are among the world's biggest grain exporters. Meanwhile, export demand for U.S. wheat has been slow, despite a plunge in futures. CBOT September wheat has tumbled more than $5 a bushel, or 41%, since mid-May. "There is business around on the break in price. But we are not getting any of it; we are still $40 a tonne over world values," said Terry Linn, analyst with Linn & Associates, a Chicago brokerage. Buyers from China purchased large volumes of Australian and French wheat this week, European traders said. CBOT corn faced additional pressure from improving weather in the U.S. Midwest that should bolster crop prospects. "Rain is expected across the Corn Belt over the next week, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern and eastern portions," space technology company Maxar said in a daily weather note. Soybeans bounced, although the benchmark November contract was on track to post a weekly decline of nearly 2%, reflecting better crop weather and weak domestic cash markets. "The big story in beans has been the cratering in the basis over the past couple of weeks," Linn said, noting that soy processors have slowed purchases of pricey old-crop soybeans, opting to wait for the autumn harvest of the 2022 crop. (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 18

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for French cereals, covering week 28 ending July 18. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 84 Week 27 2022 50 Week 28 2021 12 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 12 22 60 3 Week 27 2022 2 12 22 61 3 Week 28 2021 0 6 18 71 4 WINTER BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 100 Week 27 2022 97 Week 28 2021 70 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 11 25 59 3 Week 27 2022 2 11 25 59 3 Week 28 2021 1 6 19 70 4 DURUM HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 96 Week 27 2022 82 Week 28 2021 59 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 2 13 29 55 1 Week 27 2022 2 13 29 55 1 Week 28 2021 1 7 25 64 2 SPRING BARLEY HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 28 average in France 77 Week 27 2022 41 Week 28 2021 11 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 3 16 32 49 1 Week 27 2022 2 15 32 50 1 Week 28 2021 0 3 15 78 3 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 28 average in France 1 6 19 68 7 Week 27 2022 0 3 13 75 8 Week 28 2021 0 1 9 81 9 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures hit eight-month low, wheat falls more than 2%

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid 1.5% on Friday, with the market falling to its lowest in almost eight months, as forecasts of favourable U.S. weather eased global supply worries. Wheat fell more than 2% on expectations of higher supplies from the Black Sea region after Russia...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Agriculture Online

EU plans to ease crop rotation rules as global food risks mount

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday proposed a temporary suspension of EU crop rotation rules to increase cereal production and help head off a global food security crisis due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. The European Union executive said in a statement that...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache leaves India 2022/23 wheat crop estimate at 99 million T

July 21 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "The weak southwest monsoon in first half of June 2022 slowed ongoing plantings of the kharif (fall harvested) season crops. Plantings will recover under adequate soil moisture conditions with the revival of monsoon starting the third week of June, along with expected normal precipitation in July. On July 6, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified authorizing the export of wheat flour and other products ... only on the recommendation of Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Export of Wheat. Based on the domestic market supply situation, FAS New Delhi continues to estimate market year (MY) 2022/2023 wheat production at 99 million metric tons (MMT), exports at 6 MMT, and ending stocks at 8.5 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 4-Deal to resume to Ukraine Black Sea grain exports to be signed Friday - Turkey

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat suppliers, but Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 9-Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

* U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Russia, Ukraine sign deal as war rages on in eastern Ukraine. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Potential to turn battlefield tide. By Ezgi Erkoyun and Max Hunder. ISTANBUL/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) -...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine has harvested 6.5 million tonnes of crops- prime minister

KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already harvested 6.5 million tonnes of its new crop, the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday. "The government is maximally involved in supporting the agricultural sector — more than 40 billion hryvnias ($1.09 billion) of accessible loans have been issued," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 9-Russia resumes gas flow to Germany with cutback; 3 killed in Kharkiv market shelling

(Adds quotes from fleeing civilians, paragraphs 13-15) * Russian gas pipeline to Europe reopens at reduced capacity. * 'We saw people on fire', says witness in Kharkiv. KHARKIV, Ukraine, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia reopened its biggest gas pipeline to Germany at less than half normal capacity on Thursday after a maintenance shutdown, raising worries of European energy shortages to come, while in Ukraine shells smashed into a market, killing three people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans fall as rain forecast boosts U.S. crop prospects

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell to two-week lows and new-crop soybeans hit a six-month low on Thursday as forecasts for rain in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest raised hopes for bumper crops, traders said. Wheat futures turned lower in choppy trade as brokers monitored negotiations...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Turkey says Ukraine-Russia grains deal will help relieve world food crisis

ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey said a deal it expects to be signed later on Friday with Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations for the resumption of Ukraine's grain exports will mark a first step to ease a global food crisis since Moscow's invasion. Ukraine and Russia are among...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday stressed the need for the full implementation of a Russia-Ukraine deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports. The remarks came during a call between the two leaders, a spokeswoman for Johnson said....
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Fertilizer cargo from Russia heads to U.S. as many worry about food shortages

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A tanker carrying a liquid fertilizer product from Russia is about to arrive in the United States, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertilizer prices could lead to food shortages. President Joe Biden's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's BRF gets nod to export chicken to Saudi Arabia from Abu Dhabi plant

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Thursday its plant in Abu Dhabi received the go-ahead to resume chicken exports to Saudi Arabia following a three-year suspension. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Sandra Maler) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions -...
AGRICULTURE

