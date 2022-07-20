ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Event at Rebecca Farm returns, building national reputation

KULR8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. - It's a big week...

www.kulr8.com

NBC News

Refugees share culture and cuisine through Montana kitchen

In Missoula, Montana, one of the city’s most popular places to eat is run almost entirely by refugees. It is a part of a relocation program that supports both immigrants and refugees to establish their place within the community while introducing their cuisines from around the world. NBC News’ Steve Patterson has their story. July 23, 2022.
KULR8

Black Mountain Fire 75% contained, residents still on high alert

MISSOULA, Mont. - We're learning from the DNRC officials that the Black Mountain Fire now sits at 75 percent containment. Hearing from residents in the area their concerns are now looking at their homes. If the fire were to move closer into this area, what does this mean for the...
NBCMontana

2 men arrested after manhunt in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Stephen Goodman and Antonio Baca Ramirez Jr. are in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding law enforcement, causing a seven hour manhunt through three Montana counties. The following was sent out by Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office:. On 07/21/22 around 8:19 AM, Beaverhead...
Daily Montanan

Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer

As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […] The post Four fires spark in Montana in 24 hours, but fewer burns than last summer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
94.9 KYSS FM

Bonner Park Needs Some Work, Can You Help?

Calling all professional handymen! The City Of Missoula is accepting bids to improve one of the main attractions at Bonner Park. The stage is one of several Bonner Park attractions which include two city blocks of water spouts, lots of trees for shade from the summer heat, a jungle gym and sandbox for the kids, tennis courts, a small baseball field, and a volleyball court. It's a popular (and free!) recreation destination in the city.
96.3 The Blaze

Ghost Restaurants Are Here, and It’s Hurting Local Business. Beware

Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
KULR8

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 194 FPUS55 KMSO 222035. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower. 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear....
montanarightnow.com

Person pulled from river upstream from Van Buren St. footbridge Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called out to a person in the water upstream from the Van Buren St. footbridge who was not breathing Friday. MFD says the individual was being assisted by people in the area and CPR was initiated. When fire crews arrived, the...
NBCMontana

3 dead after shooting in East Glacier

MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
KPAX

3 people rescued from Wild Horse Island

POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon. Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.
KPAX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported in Missoula

MISSOULA - Drivers can expect to find some delays in Missoula due to a pair of accidents. One crash has lane blockage at the intersection of Miller Creek Road and US Highway 93 — near Walmart. The Missoula Police Department is also on the scene of an accident at...
KULR8

'He was a godsend:' Former Griz QB Dalton Sneed makes big impact in 1st pro season

MISSOULA — Dalton Sneed went tumbling out of bounds and landed in the laps of a few fans during last weekend’s regular-season football finale. Such is a hazard of life in the Indoor Football League, where a waist-high padded wall is all that separates the field of play and spectators. But this was still football, and the former Montana Grizzlies quarterback was thrilled to be back on the field this season for the first time in over two years.
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY... The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire. Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
