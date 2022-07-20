ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Loses Fewer Subscribers Than Expected

By Danial Clark
Investopedia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Netflix (NFLX) jumped 7% in extended trading after the streaming giant reported it lost fewer subscribers than expected. Netflix lost about 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter, far fewer than the 2 million it had projected it...

www.investopedia.com

Investopedia

Snap Shares Plunge on Weakest Sales Ever

Shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) plunged nearly 35% at the start of trading Friday following disappointing second quarter results, posting its weakest-ever sales. The social media company was hit hard by a major slowdown in ad spending and rising competition from competitors like TikTok for dwindling marketing dollars. The company also said Apple's privacy upgrades continued to hurt its advertising business.
Deadline

Marvel Returns To Hall H With Emotional Sizzle Reel, Announces Phase 5 From 2023-2024, Sets ‘Blade’ & Sam Wilson ‘Captain American’ Release Dates

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for more updates: Yes, it stands to reason that Marvel would start its ComicCon session with a sizzle reel, particularly with shots of the three Spider-Man, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more. But further stoking the audience were the voice of Stan Lee “Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window.” But then Marvel Boss Kevin Feige got into the Phase 5 announcement. Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November. “I’m unbelievably excited, three years ago we were here and its been a hell of a long...
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Unveils Phase 5 Plans at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is making a triumphant return to Comic-Con Saturday and got a hero’s welcome from the enthusiastic crowd. “I’m unbelievably excited,” Feige said, noting there were times he wondered if he’d ever get back to the con. In typical Feige fashion, he began with some news right away.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Sandman' Creator Neil Gaiman, Stars Discuss Bringing Series to Netflix After Lengthy Path'Interview With the Vampire': AMC Releases Full Trailer for Anne Rice Series'House of the Dragon' at Comic-Con: Team Talks Surprises, Living Up to 'Game of Thrones' Feige revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) will...
Investopedia

Snap Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap

Average daily active users beat analyst estimates by close to 3 million users. The more daily active users Snap can attract and retain, the more appealing its platform is to potential advertisers. Selling ad space is how the company generates most of its revenue. Due to operating environment uncertainties, Snap...
Investopedia

Tesla Revenue Grows, Sells Bitcoin

Tesla (TSLA) shares climbed 2% in pre-market trading after the electric vehicle company reported its revenue grew 42%, though its margins have declined. The company’s second quarter earnings met analysts' estimates despite a prolonged shutdown of its plant in Shanghai because of COVID-19 lockdowns. Tesla reported revenues were $16.9 billion compared to expectations of $17 billion. Profits came in at $2.27 per share compared to expectations of $1.81 per share.
