Netflix Loses Fewer Subscribers Than Expected

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is making a triumphant return to Comic-Con Saturday and got a hero’s welcome from the enthusiastic crowd.
"I'm unbelievably excited," Feige said, noting there were times he wondered if he'd ever get back to the con. In typical Feige fashion, he began with some news right away.
Feige revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) will...
