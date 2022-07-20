Netflix Loses Fewer Subscribers Than Expected

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for more updates: Yes, it stands to reason that Marvel would start its ComicCon session with a sizzle reel, particularly with shots of the three Spider-Man, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and more. But further stoking the audience were the voice of Stan Lee “Marvel has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window.” But then Marvel Boss Kevin Feige got into the Phase 5 announcement. Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this November. “I’m unbelievably excited, three years ago we were here and its been a hell of a long...

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO