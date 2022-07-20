NBA Players Who Averaged At Least 20.0 PPG And 10.0 RPG For Their Entire Career
By Nick Mac
fadeawayworld.net
3 days ago
It is estimated that a little over 4,734 players have participated in at least one NBA game. The list we have compiled today consists of just 20 men who have averaged 20.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG for their entire careers. Among these 20 players are only three who are currently active...
The world of basketball is expansive and goes beyond the reaches of the NBA. While the NBA is the most well-known and prestigious league in the world, there is basketball talent across the globe that can make a difference in the league. International players like Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Rudy Gobert, among others, are proving it now.
Draymond Green must be one of the most recognizable faces in the NBA, yet not everybody seems to know the player that well. After winning his fourth NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, the big man is ready to keep improving his level and is already putting in the work to take his game to the next stage.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Highly touted Miami Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left in the first inning of Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an apparent injury. In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer. The 23-year-old Meyer made his debut last Saturday, losing to Philadelphia at home. The Marlins selected him third overall in the 2020 draft. Earlier in the day, the Marlins placed left fielder Jorge Soler, last year’s World Series MVP with Atlanta, on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. In his first year with Miami, Soler is hitting .207 with 13 home runs in 72 games.
LeBron James is constantly watching and playing basketball. He's obsessed with the game and confirms that whenever he has the chance. Be it playing in the Drew League for the first time in 11 years or watching games courtside or at home, the King is always paying attention to the scene.
Rumors continue to swirl around Russell Westbrook's future, and we have seen all sorts of twists and turns in this saga. There were some indications that he might stay as the Lakers were unwilling to part with draft picks, but an exit in some form or the other seems inevitable now.
LeBron James is one busy man. Be it him bossing players on the court, or be it him promoting his countless other off-the-court activities, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is always on his toes. This offseason is no different for the 37-year-old. After a harrowing season where the Lakers did not even make it to the playoffs, it was LeBron who was perhaps the only shining light for the franchise.
The Boston Celtics team that won the NBA championship in 2008 and went to the NBA Finals in 2010 had one of the best rosters in the league, having the likes of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen as their best players. Besides that, they had other players that did the job and led them to be successful over a decade ago.
While the Warriors have been mentioned as a potential trade partner for Kevin Durant, there have been pretty significant doubts that they'd be willing to give up the pieces it would take to get him. In an exclusive with NBA.com, team GM/President Bob Myers all but confirmed his team's plans...
The Golden State Warriors retained their status as champions as they defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. While the Celtics were highly favored in the Finals, the Warriors showed their experience and grit as they defeated the Celtics in six games. One of the primary reasons for...
The more discussions about Russell Westbrook go on, the more questions arise about how exactly he can land in a situation that would be ideal for him. It doesn't seem like the Los Angeles Lakers, and Russ are in a great place or that they will be anytime soon, and even if it's not immediate, reports suggest that the two will part ways at some point.
LeBron James is right in the conversation as one of the best players to have ever done it, and for years, there was no comparison to him. After he captured his first NBA title with the Miami Heat in 2011, James took off and started over a decade of dominance. Of course, three more championships ensued and 4 total Finals MVP awards are on his resume. In terms of modern-day dominance and incredible longevity, LeBron James has to be one of a kind. The King is also on Mt. Rushmore for most of the pundits and fans because he is the greatest forward who has ever played. But somehow, a slender 6’3” point guard has managed to challenge James following the 2022 NBA championship.
Eric Paschall has been a part of the Utah Jazz since 2021 after the Golden State Warriors traded him there. While Paschall is a free agent this summer, most of the links for a new team have been to teams in Europe. And while his future is uncertain, so is that of one of his best friends, Donovan Mitchell.
NBA legends are at the level they are because they know better than anybody else what it takes to win consistently in the league. While they may not always be right about everything, their experiences, accomplishments, and talent give them insight into the game that nobody can deny. However, today's stars don't always appreciate the advice that the ones that have gone before them care to give.
The NBA offseason is a rollercoaster like no other. Not only are teams busy signing free agents, but contending teams often try to get better and build around their superstars. While strengthening a team is no crime, it comes at the cost of some other player on the roster. Perhaps...
After another subpar campaign for the Utah Jazz, there was a sense that big changes were coming to the franchise. And, as many predicted, Rudy Gobert was the first domino to fall. With his departure came the opening of an opportunity for Donovan Mitchell. According to Tim Macmahon, Mitch has...
Klay Thompson recently starred in a wholesome moment when he remembered the late Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, crediting the Black Mamba for inspiring his comeback and making him the athlete he is right now, saying nothing but great things about Bryant, who would have been so happy to see how important he is for a player like Thompson.
Before the 2021-22 NBA season began, the Los Angeles Lakers were touted as one of the best teams in the league. After getting eliminated from the playoffs in the first round the previous year, most expected the team to make a stunning comeback. Initially, the Lakers looked like they were...
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to embrace a new philosophy and instantly return to contention this season with Darvin Ham. The wheels have completely fallen off the Lakers since their 2020 Championship, with two turbulent offseasons that saw them lose their best rotation players for little to minimal value. Now they are stuck in the situation they're in, but Coach Ham knows how to make it work.
The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the entire NBA world with their play this past season. For a team usually hanging out near the bottom of the standings, the Cavs surpassed expectations and looked to be a real playoff threat before injuries derailed their efforts. Now, with his team's first-round loss still...
Comments / 0