Kelly Gibbs, Comey & Shepherd

Aglamesis Brothers has been a Cincinnati tradition for more than 110 years. Behind each batch of our old-world recipe candy and ice cream is four generations of expertise. Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream started as a family tradition in Cincinnati, OH. Brothers, Thomas and Nicholas Aglamesis, left their small countryside outside of Sparta, Greece as teenagers in the late 1800’s to live out their American dream. They developed a passion for ice cream making and saved up enough money to establish their own business. In 1908 they founded Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream and Candies. With their artistic candy making skills and true dedication to quality and tested recipes, the Aglamesis Brothers enjoyed a reputation of making fi ne chocolate confections. The authentic Ice Cream Parlor in Oakley dates back to 1913 with the original marble soda fountain and marble tabletops.

