Cincinnati, OH

Kelly Gibbs, Comey & Shepherd

By amanda ciani
 3 days ago

If you are searching for, buying, or selling a property, the importance of having a knowledgeable Realtor to represent you cannot be overstated. You need someone with extensive experience and deep contacts within the community. From urban condos in OTR to traditional suburban living in Montgomery and everything in between, having...

Cassinelli, Shanker and Baker Orthodontics

Drs. Alex Cassinelli, Shiv Shanker and Robin Baker are board-certified doctors that have years of hands-on training and experience in the newest and most effective orthodontic treatments available. Their goal is to provide all patients with the highest quality, state-of-the-art orthodontic care in an environment both comfortable and welcoming. Patients’ satisfaction is a top priority, and they want each patient to leave the office with a smile that exceeds his or her expectations.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Donzetta Nuxhall, widow of Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, dies at 93

Donzetta Nuxhall was content to remain in the shadow of her famous husband, legendary Reds broadcast and pitcher Joe Nuxhall. But Donzetta, who died Thursday morning at 93, was plenty busy. She was a devoted mother raising their two sons, Phil and Kim. She clipped and pasted newspaper clippings into numerous scrapbooks and framed photos from Joe's 63 years with the Reds. She was the one who didn't approve of teenage son Phil buying hip-hugger jeans in the 1960s, and insisted he take them back to the store.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Holtman's Donut Shop to close OTR location Sunday

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati named top 100 best places to live in the U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati was listed in the top 100 best places to live in the U.S. by Livability on July 20. The Queen City was the only Ohio city on the list, ranked at 42 out of 100, right above Virginia Beach, Virginia, with a “livscore” of 624.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

GMC crew learns moves for return of Salsa on the Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Things are heating up on Fountain Square. Salsa on the Square is back every Thursday, and you don't need to be a dancing pro. Diana Hoffman has been teaching people salsa for years and she showed the ladies of Good Morning Cincinnati - and Bob - a thing or two.
CINCINNATI, OH
Aglamesis Brothers

Aglamesis Brothers has been a Cincinnati tradition for more than 110 years. Behind each batch of our old-world recipe candy and ice cream is four generations of expertise. Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream started as a family tradition in Cincinnati, OH. Brothers, Thomas and Nicholas Aglamesis, left their small countryside outside of Sparta, Greece as teenagers in the late 1800’s to live out their American dream. They developed a passion for ice cream making and saved up enough money to establish their own business. In 1908 they founded Aglamesis Brothers Ice Cream and Candies. With their artistic candy making skills and true dedication to quality and tested recipes, the Aglamesis Brothers enjoyed a reputation of making fi ne chocolate confections. The authentic Ice Cream Parlor in Oakley dates back to 1913 with the original marble soda fountain and marble tabletops.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Donzetta Nuxhall, wife of Reds Hall of Famer Joe, dies at age 93

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Remebering the matriarch of an influential Cincinnati family. Donzetta Nuxhall, the wife of the late Joe Nuxhall, and mother to Phil and Kim Nuxhall has died. The family confirmed she passed away Thursday morning at the age of 93. Joe and Donzetta were married in October...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

10 Tri-State counties, including Hamilton, now at high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CINCINNATI — Ten Tri-State counties now have a high level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio are all in the "orange" on Thursday's COVID-19 community levels map. Only Clinton and Highland counties remain at "yellow," representing medium community levels.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Miami Valley Gaming unveils two new restaurants

Lucie’s, Route 63 offer customers wide variety of food options. Customers at Ohio’s No. 1 racino have two new dining choices. Miami Valley Gaming in Monroe unveiled Lucia’s and Route 63, located in the space formerly occupied by Acres Buffett, Wednesday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Craig...
MIAMI, FL
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Sit Still Kids

Sit Still Brings Stylish Haircuts for Kids to Cincinnati. We’re a kids salon unlike any other! Over-the-top service is the heartbeat of Sit Still; we are obsessed with our kiddo clients AND their parents. We are laser-focused on building a salon that is cool yet warm, kid-friendly but not anti-adult. Wowing our clients with every visit is our promise, and we.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Couple brings authentic Japanese food to Covington

If your only experience with Japanese food is sushi from the supermarket or a teriyaki dish from the fast food Japanese eatery at the mall’s food court, the answer is no. Those foods are Japanese-inspired, not genuine Japanese cuisine. If you want to taste authentic Japanese food prepared and...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Multiple Tri-State counties considered high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Within the last 24 hours, several Tri-State communities have upgraded to the highest COVID-19 risk level. Four southwest Ohio counties, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Hamilton, are now at the high risk level. In northern Kentucky, Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant counties are also on high alert. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Glier’s Goettafest returns to Newport Festival Park

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s legendary in Greater Cincinnati and has a flavor that is unfor-“goetta”-able!. Glier’s Goettafest is back and better than before. The annual event returns to Newport’s Festival park for eight days of food, music, games and more!. This year’s festival will...
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant

The section of Eichelberger Shopping Center in Kettering where the former Friendly’s restaurant sits vacant has been leased to Kroger, with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years. The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich,...
KETTERING, OH

