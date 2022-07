GALVESTON, Texas - After being chartered as a city in 1836, Galveston became a mecca for business. Its natural harbor made it easy to import and export goods out of the state. "It was the only natural port really from part of Mexico over to Mobile, Alabama, so it was really critical to getting things into the developing part of the western part of the United States west of the Mississippi," said Dwayne Jones with the Galveston Historical Foundation. "So all of that was really important to Galveston’s growth."

