The 2021-22 High School Sports Year in Review: Athletes of the Year, Coach of the Year, state champs and other standouts

Green Run's Xavier Davis throws the ball as Ocean Lakes' Ethan Mapstone and Jahleel Culbreath close in Friday night. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/Trent Sprague

Some athletes in Hampton Roads inspired, others dominated in the first full, uninterrupted high school year in sports since the pandemic.

Here’s a look at the athletes and state champions from the 2021-22 year in high school sports, compiled by the 757Teamz staff:

Male Athlete of the Year

Adonis Lattimore, Landstown

No Hampton Roads athlete in recent memory has been more of an inspiration — in the 757 and far beyond — than Lattimore. The senior, born without a right leg and with a partial left leg, defeated Lake Braddock’s Korlan Tran 5-1 to win the Class 6 state wrestling championship at 106 pounds. A video of Adonis’ victory — shot by Pilot and Daily Press staff writer Ray Nimmo — along with his coach’s joyous reaction and a post-match hug from his father, quickly went viral.

Lattimore has since been featured on a segment of ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” and has been featured by CNN, CBS Sports, USA Today and People magazine, among many others. His story also has been told internationally, including in Indonesia, Spain, Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Runner-up

Lafayette’s Luke Hanson , the 2020-21 Male Athlete of the Year, turned in another impressive all-around year as a senior. He played quarterback on a Rams football team that was a co-Bay Rivers District champion and helped lead Lafayette to a baseball state semifinal appearance.

___

Female Athlete of the Year

Madison Whyte, Heritage

Whyte blazed a new trail for the Heritage High track program, racing to numerous titles in both the indoor and outdoor seasons and pacing the Hurricanes to their first girls state championships.

Indoors, Whyte won the 55 and 300 meters, then ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay to secure the state championship by a point over Atlee and Jefferson Forest. That winter title was the first by a Newport News school in any sport in 13 years.

Whyte was dominant during the outdoor season in the spring, winning the 100, 200 and 400 as Heritage easily won the state title by 15 points over Jefferson Forest.

Runner-up

Cox’s Abby Spear , the All-Tidewater Field Hockey Player of the Year, allowed three goals all season and recorded 17 shutouts as the Falcons won a fourth consecutive state title. Spear is headed to Duke.

___

Coach of the Year

Adrian Webb, Menchville girls basketball

Webb guided the Monarchs to the Class 5 Region B title and the program’s first state tournament appearance in 24 years. But Menchville wasn’t done. The Monarchs (24-3) won a double-overtime thriller against Norview in the state semifinals and dominated previously unbeaten Woodgrove 59-36 to cap a 10-game winning streak and claim the school’s first girls basketball state crown.

Runner-up

Nansemond River track and field coach Marco McCoy took over for legendary coach Justin Byron four years ago, but it wasn’t easy as the Warriors graduated many elite athletes. His patience paid off this year with three state titles — boys and girls indoor and girls outdoor.

___

State champs!

Oscar Smith football

The Tigers beat Madison , of Vienna, to become the first team from Hampton Roads to win back-to-back football state titles since Granby in 1945-46. Oscar Smith, coached by Chris Scott, also joined Stone Bridge (Class 5) and Riverheads (Class 1) in winning back-to-back titles in the same calendar year. All three won in the spring of 2021 when the fall season was pushed back because of COVID.

Phoebus football

Donald Gatling returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining, then ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Phantoms (14-1) a 22-14 win over Liberty Christian Academy in the Class 3 state final. The state crown was the Phantoms’ eighth.

Tabb field hockey

Freshman forward Mika Hilburger scored two first-half goals as the Tigers (22-0) dethroned Poquoson 2-1 with a victory in the Class 3 championship game for their ninth state title.

Great Bridge field hockey

Madi Wiley and Lily Johnson scored third-quarter goals as Great Bridge (19-3) beat Courtland 2-0 to win a second consecutive Class 4 state championship.

Cox field hockey

The Falcons (20-0) beat First Colonial 2-0 in the Class 5 state championship game for a fourth consecutive state title, and 23rd overall, via goals from Zella Bailey and Ava Ostrowski.

Ocean Lakes girls cross country

The Dolphins successfully defended their Class 6 state cross country title as they placed three runners in the top 20, led by Aniya Mosley, who placed fifth overall.

King’s Fork girls basketball

The Bulldogs defeated Millbrook 71-67 in the Class 4 final at the VCU Siegel Center to become the first Suffolk public-school team to win a girls basketball title, as sophomore point guard Cyriah Griffin led the way with 12 points and 13 assists.

Menchville girls basketball

The Monarchs (24-3) routed Woodgrove 59-36 in the Class 5 final at the VCU Siegel Center to win the first basketball state championship in school history.

Bruton girls swimming and diving

Chloe Check won the 100 breaststroke and swam a leg on the first-place 400 freestyle relay as the Panthers outdistanced Radford 232-199 for the Class 2 state title.

First Colonial swimming and diving

Sophia Knapp swam to a state record in the 200-yard freestyle and was part of two winning relays as the First Colonial girls won a third consecutive state title . The Patriots became the first Virginia Beach team to three-peat in swimming.

Great Bridge wrestling

The Wildcats crowned five Class 4 individual champions — Noah Ortiz, Caleb Neal, Eric Doran, Ty Chittum and Noah Lawrence — en route to the school’s 21st team title, four behind the VHSL record. The win came under the guidance of legendary coach Steve Martin in his first season back with the program.

Heritage track and field

Madison Whyte turned in dominating performances as the girls team won indoor and outdoor state titles for coach Ray Pollard, one of the architects of two boys track titles for Denbigh in the 1980s.

Nansemond River track and field

The girls, paced by Sydney Ellis and Jaliyah Person, won the Class 5 indoor and outdoor titles. The boys, led by Deondre Hardy and Charles Wall-Davis, won the Class 5 state indoor title, which was the program’s first.

Cox boys soccer

Robbie Morgan scored both goals in the Class 5 final over Riverside to give the Falcons their fourth state title , ending the year on a 8-1 run. Coach Eric Blackmore stepped down after the season with 232 career victories, including 109 with Cox.

Tabb boys soccer

Michael Hackworth scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Meridian in the Class 3 final as the Tigers capped a 19-1-0 season.

Lafayette girls soccer

Brooke Potter scored twice in a 5-0 win over Hidden Valley to lead the Rams (18-2-0) to their first Class 3 state championship .

___

VISAA state champs

Football

Atlantic Shores, Division II

Portsmouth Christian, Division III

Greenbrier Christian, eight-player (Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division 1)

Field hockey

Norfolk Academy, Division I

Golf

Nansemond-Suffolk, Division II

Girls volleyball

Nansemond-Suffolk, Division III

Girls tennis

Norfolk Collegiate, Division II

Boys track and field

Atlantic Shores Christian, Division II

Baseball

Cape Henry, Division I

Walsingham Academy, Division III

Softball

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, Division II

___

Star Power

Xavier Davis, Green Run football: The senior led the Stallions to the program’s first region title and state tournament appearance. He finished with 47 touchdown passes — the most in South Hampton Roads for a single season — and threw for 3,283 yards, which ranks fifth.

Kymari Gray, Phoebus football: The Hampton University recruit starred on both sides of the ball for the Phantoms’ state champs, earning Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year honors with 35 catches for 731 yards.

Kevon King, Oscar Smith football: The senior running back rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-17 win over Madison for the Class 6 state title. King, the Abe Goldblatt All-Tidewater Football Player of the Year, finished the season with 1,785 yards and 27 TDs.

Ethan Vasko, Oscar Smith football: The senior set a VHSL record with 10 touchdowns — nine passing, one rushing — in a Class 6 Region A quarterfinal win over Cosby. His nine passing TDs tied a single-game state record, and the Kansas signee finished the season with 3,156 passing yards and 38 touchdowns.

Olivia Galiotos, Norfolk Academy field hockey: The midfielder scored 38 goals and had 20 assists for the VISAA Division I state champs.

Kate Fiest, Tabb field hockey: The Class 3 Region A Player of the Year scored 40 goals and had 23 assists in leading the Tigers to the state crown.

Daniel Hurley, Cox boys volleyball: The 6-foot-7 opposite hitter bound for Ohio State dominated the court and helped the Falcons reach the Class 6 state final.

Mackenzie Colvin, Cox girls volleyball: The Falcons’ steady setter recorded 634 assists and 110 digs in leading the Falcons to the Class 5 final and will play for Fordham.

Brian Alexander, Maury boys basketball: The senior averaged 20.8 points and was the Class 5 State Player of the Year after he helped the Commodores finish as state runners-up.

George Beale, King’s Fork boys basketball: The Norfolk State signee and All-Tidewater Player of the Year averaged 23 points and nine rebounds and helped the Bulldogs go wire to wire — 20-0 in the regular season — as the top team in Hampton Roads.

Donald Hand Jr., Landstown boys basketball: The Boston College signee was the Class 6 Player of the Year after he averaged 24.9 points, seven rebounds, five assists and 2.6 steals. He finished as the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer with 1,577 points and a 19.4 average.

Yasmine Brown, King’s Fork girls basketball: The senior averaged 19.5 points, four rebounds and six steals en route to Class 4 Player of the Year honors, scoring a team-high 15 in the 71-67 win over Millbrook in the state championship game.

Amari Smith, Menchville girls basketball: Smith, a junior, averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks a game to lead the Monarchs to a 24-3 record and the Class 5 state title.

Cody Christman, Walsingham baseball: The senior was the VISAA Division III Player of the Year after he batted .366 with 36 runs, 32 RBIs and 10 homers to lead the Trojans to the state title.

Clay Grady, Nansemond River baseball: The senior was the Class 5 Player of the Year and All-Tidewater Baseball Player of the Year after he batted .465 with 27 runs and 23 RBIs, and made just two errors in 73 attempts this season.

Madison Inscoe, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy softball: The North Carolina State signee went 15-2 pitching, striking out 232 in 113 innings, while batting .408 with six home runs and 25 RBIs for the VISAA Division II state champion Saints.

Deondre Hardy, Nansemond River track: The senior, the Gatorade Virginia Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year, won the 55 hurdles and triple jump to help the Warriors take the Class 5 indoor title, then won the 110 hurdles and triple jump at the outdoor championships.

Montrell Covil, Norcom track: The senior set meet records in both the long jump (24 feet, 1¾ inches) and triple jump (50-½) at the Class 3 state outdoor meet and won both events at the indoor championships.

Brianna Selby, Indian River track: The sophomore set a meet record in the 100 meters (11.71), won the 200 (23.92) and led the victorious 4x100 relay in Class 5, and won the 55 and 300 indoor titles.

Mikey Farmer, Cox soccer: The Hampden-Sydney commit captained the Falcons to their fourth state championship, tallying 16 goals and 12 assists.

Karleigh Minson, First Colonial girls soccer: The essential leader for the Patriots scored 34 goals, including eight game-winners, and will play for Longwood.

Brooke Potter, Lafayette soccer: The Rams’ senior, a Wake Forest recruit, scored 40 goals and was named the Class 3 Player of the Year in leading them to a first-ever state championship.