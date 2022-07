Authorities are hailing a man as a Good Samaritan after he gunned down a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The incident occurred in the Highland Cross area of north Harris County, Texas, during the early morning hours of Tuesday. An unnamed man, 22, for reasons that have yet to be determined, opened fire on his 58-year-old mother at point-blank range, leaving her with multiple gunshot wounds.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO