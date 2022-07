BOSTON — As a summer scorcher continues to bake New England, Boston 25 News asked experts for some ways to keep your home cooler. As the sun beats down it has most of us looking for ways to keep cool. While ice cream is not a bad idea or running through a sprinkler, we are focusing on keeping cool inside your home. For most of us that means air conditioning — most of us.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO