Giants were among NFL leaders in ticket revenue in 2021

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Giants are one of the most valuable properties in the team sports. Part of that is due to their dedicated fans who buy season ticket subscriptions.

The website Sportico reports that the Giants were fifth in the NFL in “internal gate revenue” last season, which includes revenue from tickets sold but not from luxury suites.

The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys ranked three through six on ticket revenue, per the NFL report. The Giants were the only club in the top six to miss the playoffs last season.

The Las Vegas Raiders led the league in internal gate revenue with $119 million followed by the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas led the NFL in home attendance last year (747,368). The Jets — who occupy the same stadium as the Giants — were 4th (645,092). The Giants were 12th (591,052).

Washington drew the most fans on the road (659,117). The Giants were 6th (616,833).

