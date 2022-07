The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2022 season among the favorites in the NFC, but they're going to have to weather some big changes along the way -- especially on offense. Earlier this offseason, Green Bay traded Aaron Rodgers' longtime No. 1 target, Davante Adams, to the Las Vegas Raiders. No. 2 wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also left the team, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Packers brought in a small cadre of players to replace his production, highlighted by draft picks Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, along with free agent signing Sammy Watkins. They'll also get tight end Robert Tonyan back from injury, and they still have Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers left over from last season.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO