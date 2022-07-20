ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

National Science Foundation grant to boost project that combines research with mentoring undergraduates, high-school STEM outreach

Centre College News & Events
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentre College physicist Bruce Rodenborn has received a $260,000 National Science Foundation grant to study how bacteria swim using a medically important bacterium. The grant includes support for undergraduate research assistants and a summer high school outreach program to help increase diversity in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)...

www.centre.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Centre College News & Events

Patrick Martin ’86 returns to Centre to lead hot glass program

Patrick Martin took his first ceramics class with Stephen Rolfe Powell ’74, world-renowned glass artist and long-time professor of art at Centre College, in 1983. Now, nearly 39 years later, Martin will follow in the footsteps of his late mentor, returning to the College to lead the hot glass program.
DANVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy