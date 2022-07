ST. CLOUD, MINN. – Brothers Lucas and Jacob Theisen of St. Cloud have a passion for BMX racing and next week they will be competing on the world stage. At just 10-and 11-years-old the brothers will represent Team USA in the BMX World Finals in France. The brother’s qualified for Team USA back in March after medaling in the World Qualifying race in South Carolina. Lucas says he enjoys the opportunity to compete at different race tracks.

