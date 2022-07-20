ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Couple celebrates 100th birthdays, 79th anniversary

By Ashleigh Banfield
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYOlI_0gmIHBJB00

( NewsNation ) — Hubert and June Malicote met at a neighborhood church in 1941 and married in 1943. In June, they celebrated 79 years of marriage. When asked how the marriage has lasted so long, Hubert said they have never had an argument.

“It happened so quickly, so easily,” Hubert said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.” “You just wake up one day, and that’s what it is.”

Their children say they’ve never heard harsh words spoken between their parents.

“Knowing them, and just how smoothly it all ran. I have to agree, they must not have ever quarreled. They just knew how to make it all work,” daughter Jo Malicote said on “Banfield.”

Flo’s Front Porch offers forever home for senior dogs

June turned 100 on July 13, and Hubert will turn 100 on Saturday.

NewsNation asked Hubert what the secret is to their lasting love.

“A good discussion takes the place of a bad argument. In situations that seem to be getting out of hand, maybe take a walk. Come back with a different attitude. Make amends. Be loving and kind in … all of that discussion,” Hubert said.

He also says they always share a kiss before bedtime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN News 2

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Newsnation#Flo S Front Porch#Nexstar Media Inc
Lefty Graves

She spent nine years raised in a cult

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. Many people think of a cult as a group blindly following a leader, leading them to doom. However, I'm here to tell you that not all cults are like that. Some cults are more subtle and live in and amongst everyday people. So you may be surprised to find that you know cult members.
WKRN News 2

Woman charged in TBI theft case out of Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following an investigation into stolen money from an estate she oversaw. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in June 2019, agents opened an investigation into the theft at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined 56-year-old Lois Vance misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy