ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Attacker hits family with vehicle, kills 2 with shotgun in Montana

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IaTy_0gmIH56400

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his vehicle into a family as they walked near Glacier National Park then got out and began shooting at them with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler before one of the victims managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said Tuesday.

Killed in the attack on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana were David Siau, 39, of Syracuse, New York, and Siau’s 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie.

The assailant, Derick Amos Madden, 37, had been in a prior relationship with the woman who killed him and had mental health issues, according to the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office.

Madden drove his vehicle into the Siau family just before 9 p.m. Sunday as they walked along a roadway in the small town of East Glacier Park, hitting some of them before crashing into a tree, the sheriff’s office said.

As members of the family tried to run, Madden shot and killed David Siau and mortally wounded McKenzie. The young girl was being held by her mother, Christy Siau, 40, who was shot and wounded.

After running out of ammunition, Madden used a knife to attack and critically wound Christina Siau, 30. But she fought back and fatally wounded Madden, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Two minor children who were present were able to run away and escaped injury.

McKenzie Siau was later pronounced dead at the Indian Health Service hospital in Browning. Christy and Christina Siau were flown to a hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities were still trying to determine if Madden, originally of Goldsby, Oklahoma, had the shotgun legally.

The sheriff’s office described it as an “isolated…incident with a clear nexus between the victims and Madden” and said the investigation was continuing. It was not clear what provoked Sunday’s attack beyond the prior relationship between Madden and Christina Siau.

Local authorities did not know of any previous interactions that Madden had with law enforcement. He had been working recently in East Glacier, a tourist town and gateway to the mountains in Glacier National Park, according to Jody Hickey, a spokesperson for Glacier County Sheriff Vernon “Napi” Billedeaux.

Christina Siau was originally from New York and had been living in East Glacier, where her family was visiting, Hickey said.

Christy Siau was a former book keeper for the American Baptist Churches of New York State, according to a social media postings by the organization. She was described as “a long time and beloved member” of the organization’s staff in a statement from Executive Minister Rev. James Kelsey.

Christy and David Siau were also active in the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, New York, Kelsey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother’s arms before the mother’s sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
MONTANA STATE
cnycentral.com

"This was horrific" Madison County Sheriff reacts to fatal crash in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Authorities say 35-year-old, Justin Haines is being charged with over six crimes including, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The alleged killer was driving high on drugs and speeding when he drove his truck into a car killing 69-year-old, Deborah Sorrentino and her Mother, 92-year-old Pat Sorrentino Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
East Glacier Park Village, MT
iheart.com

Man Arrested For 2015 Syracuse Murder

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man wanted for a murder 7 years ago has been arrested. Police say 31 year old Michael Brooks was a suspect in the shooting death of Charvin Turner. In May of 2015, then 25 year old Turner was found inside a crashed vehicle on Salt Springs Road with a gun shot wound to the chest. He died at the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baptist Churches#Shotgun#Violent Crime#Attacker#The Indian Health Service
localsyr.com

65-year-old man dead after drowning in Lake Ontario

(WSYR-TV) — According to the United States Coast Guard and New York State Police, 65-year-old, George D. Vitetta, from Schenectady N.Y., died after he was swept under a wave and did not resurface in Lake Ontario on July 22, 2022. The Sandy Creek FD Dive Team found the man...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: NBT Bank of Baldwinsville robbery suspect

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for help from our NewsChannel 9 viewers in finding a white man who is a suspect in robbing the NBT Bank of Baldwinsville, located at the intersection of Rt. 31 and Willett Parkway in the town of Lysander. The man was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff bomb unit identifies suspicious package

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

NYSP seeking assistance identifying woman in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are asking the public for their help identifying a woman they believe was involved in a fraudulent incident. According to New York State Police, the woman was captured on surveillance video at an AmeriCU Federal Credit Union on Thompson Road in the town of DeWitt. The video allegedly showed the woman using a stolen NYS license and AmeriCU debit card to cash a fraudulent personal check for $2,500.
DEWITT, NY
WIBX 950

Arrest Made In Fatal Cazenovia Car Cash

An arrest has been made in a fatal, three-car crash in Cazenovia. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 92 near West Lake Road. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Justin Haines of New Woodstock, NY was driving at a high rate of speed when he passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder of the road.
CAZENOVIA, NY
informnny.com

Madison County Sheriff charge man with homicide

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been charged with multiple counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide and Manslaughter after allegedly killing two people in a vehicle accident on July 20th. Around 12:38 pm on Wednesday, deputies arrived at the scene...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

'A Nazi regime': Family of detained boy to sue City of Syracuse and Police Department

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Attorneys for an 8-year-old boy detained by Syracuse Police in a viral video have filed a 23-page notice of claim against the City of Syracuse and the police department. The legal team representing the boy and his father are seeking a total of $15 million from the city, police department, and individual officers involved in the boy's detaining.
SYRACUSE, NY
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy