ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Kelsey Kernstine, Joshua Eferighe, Markie Martin, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHnLx_0gmIH0gR00

WACO ( NewsNation ) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas , for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

READ MORE: Fourth-generation farmer: ‘Food shortage is coming’

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

August forecast: What to expect in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This summer’s heat has been relentless, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like August will be any better. The August temperature and rain outlooks have been released by the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA. The results are unsurprising – it will likely be hotter and drier than usual here in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Waco, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Earth, TX
State
Arkansas State
Waco, TX
Business
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Drought conditions worsening across Texas

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures so far this year across the state of Texas have again grown the drought conditions statewide. With temperatures at or nearing record highs across the state and an average of under 8 inches of rain so far in 2022, Texas’ drought conditions continue to worsen.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortage#Central Texas#Texas A M University#Newsnation
KXAN

The end of La Niña is finally in sight

The International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) recently released a forecast where they announced that they expect La Niña conditions to persist through roughly the end of the calendar year.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
KX News

Disappointed with State Fair cancellations? Refunds are on the way

MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock. Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
KX News

The earth doesn’t heat like you think it does

North Dakota’s average daytime highs peak around late July into early August. Our heat comes from the longer days and higher sun angles. The longest day with the highest sun angle comes on the summer solstice in the third week of June. After that, the days get shorter and the sun angles get lower with […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCEN

Sign Wars rage on in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It's the war you didn't see coming. It's taken the Copperas Cove community by surprise, and they're absolutely loving it. Recently, Monty's Steak Brew and BBQ Owner Monty Montanez started taking little jabs at businesses in the area. He started with Bill French's Jewelry store and has since mentioned other businesses on his storefront sign making little jokes.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KX News

Most valuable crops grown in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy