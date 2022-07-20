Options for a different cheese

Growing up, my sister and I often had sleepovers at our grandma Betsy's house. Grammy wasn't a big cook, but we eagerly looked forward to breakfast because she always made pancakes. Wide and evenly golden all over, sometimes studded with blueberries or chocolate chips (or both), my sister and I could gobble up dozens of those pancakes. But we always made sure to save a few, because Grammy would let us tear up leftovers and toss them to the birds in her backyard (we did *not* get to do this at home!). Grandma Betsy used Bisquick baking mix for her pancakes, but over the years I've actually perfected my own pancake mix dupe that tastes quite similar to the packaged version. Don’t get me wrong, I love a tangy buttermilk or nutty whole-wheat pancake, and there’s absolutely a time and place for those craggy fritter-like cakes fried in too much butter—but these simple, lightly sweet pancakes have a special nostalgic flavor for me. Grammy's now struggling with Alzheimer's, and she doesn't remember too much. I'm grateful that today she can still recognize me and my sister, and we can still share pancakes together, only I'm the one at the stove now.

