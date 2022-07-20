ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Options for a different cheese

Food52
 3 days ago

Cheddar taste goes well with tomato. But it won’t...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

Beefy Black Olive Burgers

During the peak summer months when I was a kid, my mom would ask me what I wanted for dinner, and my answer would most likely be, “Olive burgers!” said with enough vim and vigor to convince her to pull the grill out of the garage. The burgers—flavored with chopped black olives and pantry staples like Worcestershire and soy sauce—made any summer night feel extra special. The original recipe was a small tattered newspaper cutout tucked in my mom’s recipe box, which has long since been lost. This is my version, which still makes any weekend (or weeknight) feel special, even decades after I first ate them.
RECIPES
Food52

Creamy Vermouth Chicken

I can’t think of a more tried-and-true dish than a one-skillet chicken dinner. Inspired by a dish my mom used to make, this recipe is quick enough to whip up any night of the week and impressive enough to serve for a big family dinner. As a kid, my...
RECIPES
Food52

Grandma Betsy’s Pancakes

Growing up, my sister and I often had sleepovers at our grandma Betsy's house. Grammy wasn't a big cook, but we eagerly looked forward to breakfast because she always made pancakes. Wide and evenly golden all over, sometimes studded with blueberries or chocolate chips (or both), my sister and I could gobble up dozens of those pancakes. But we always made sure to save a few, because Grammy would let us tear up leftovers and toss them to the birds in her backyard (we did *not* get to do this at home!). Grandma Betsy used Bisquick baking mix for her pancakes, but over the years I've actually perfected my own pancake mix dupe that tastes quite similar to the packaged version. Don’t get me wrong, I love a tangy buttermilk or nutty whole-wheat pancake, and there’s absolutely a time and place for those craggy fritter-like cakes fried in too much butter—but these simple, lightly sweet pancakes have a special nostalgic flavor for me. Grammy's now struggling with Alzheimer's, and she doesn't remember too much. I'm grateful that today she can still recognize me and my sister, and we can still share pancakes together, only I'm the one at the stove now.
RECIPES
Food52

Honey BBQ Meatballs From Will Coleman

These barbecue meatballs have been passed down in my family for many generations and the recipe is entirely fail-proof. They have a rich, sweet, and tangy flavor which is why they're so popular. This dish is ideal for feeding a crowd because it's make-ahead friendly and can be cooked, stored, and transported in a crockpot before serving.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Food Drink
Food52

Oatmeal Arancini

"Since 2018, I’ve been doing an annual oatmeal challenge called #28daysofoatmeal on Instagram each February, where for each day of the month I share a different way to serve up your daily oats (spoiler: oatmeal, if you like it savory, is a terrific vessel for your leftovers). This has resulted in cooking a lot of steel-cut oats, and these arancini came about from frequently having leftover oatmeal in the fridge and noting that it gels up when it cools in a similar way that leftover risotto does. I don’t often make oatmeal specifically for the arancini; it’s more often that the leftovers can be brilliantly put to use like this. Cooking the oats in half milk and half water roughly mimics the arancini style of combining the risotto with béchamel to create a creamier consistency in the grains. While you can take all kinds of liberties with your fillings, I focus on cheese here, because it’s so easy and plays to the subtle nuttiness of the oats. One note: You can’t make these with rolled or quick-cooking oats; it’s got to be the steel-cut ones." —This recipe has been excerpted from Snacks for Dinner: Small Bites, Full Plates, Can't Lose ©2022 by Lukas Volger by permission of Harper Wave. —LukasVolger.
RECIPES
Food52

Mofongo de Camarones (Shrimp Mofongo)

"This humble meal is today considered Puerto Rico’s unofficial national dish, and a family favorite for many. Growing up, mofongo was a dish reserved for special occasions and almost always served with “camarones a la criolla,” or Creole shrimp. My version takes my family’s recipe and incorporates a few tricks I’ve picked up along the way growing up in Brooklyn. ¡Buen provecho!" —César Ramón Pérez Medero.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy