Lexington, KY

Five Star Parks acquires Lexington-based Malibu Jack’s

By Mark Green
lanereport.com
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky.—Five Star Parks & Attractions has completed acquisition of three locations of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks in Lexington, Louisville and Ashland, Ky. This brings Five Star's holdings to 16 family entertainment centers (FEC's) in eight states. Since June 2021, Five Star has sought...

www.lanereport.com

WTVQ

Mercer County pool closed since 2019 reopens

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. ( WTVQ) – After being closed since August 2019, the Anderson Dean Community Park pool in Mercer County reopened Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Don Guay, Anderson Dean Park Board President, says it wasn't just the Coronavirus that kept the doors shut....
MERCER COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexingtonians weigh in on $660M Mega Millions jackpot

LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — Someone could be really rich after the Mega Million drawing later today. On Thursday, lottery officials raised the grad prize by $30 million. The jackpot is currently $660 million, with a $376.9 million cash option. In Lexington, the community's reaction to the large sum...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen celebrates 40 delicious years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Popular local sweet treat shop Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen is inviting the public to join its celebrations as the nationally recognized, local bakery turns 40 years old. The festivities kick off Monday, July 25, and will continue until Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen's birthday on Tuesday, August 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

“The most defeated year”: rescues, shelters hitting capacity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tuesday, the Garrard County Animal Shelter posted on Facebook that it was full and would have to schedule a euthanasia date. Unfortunately, the shelter says unless at least 5 dogs are adopted or fostered out, it will have to start putting some down early next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington food truck rolls through inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Inflation has hit all of us, especially with the price of gas and food, and those are the two things food truck operators have to be able to afford. For the past two years, Moody Mike's has served up plant-based food as a family-owned...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

AppHarvest adds final touches on three eastern Kentucky facilities

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
BEREA, KY
foxlexington.com

What to know as Lexington activates extreme heat plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As temperatures are set to skyrocket in Kentucky, the city of Lexington is issuing its extreme heat plan. The combination of high heat and humidity increases the risk of heat-related illness, therefore the city's plan provides additional resources for citizens in order to stay safe during high temperatures. This includes:
LEXINGTON, KY
#Amusement Park#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Themeparks#Fec
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Two Keys Tavern reopening in new location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — After a two-year hiatus, Two Keys Tavern is set to reopen. The historical tavern closed its doors in July 2020 after filing bankruptcy. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, a spokesperson for Two Keys said they are ready to reopen in a new location, less than 900 feet from the original.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Final segment of KY 30 project completed

— Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to celebrate the completion of a redefining 20-year transportation project that improves safety, connectivity and economic opportunities in southeastern Kentucky. The new, wider Kentucky Highway 30 stretches 33 miles from Booneville to London. Gov. Beshear unveiled honorary signage naming a portion of the final segment in Jackson County after former state representative Marie Rader.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Relief at the Pump: Nicholasville gas station lowering cost for drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville gas station is providing relief at the pump. Drivers across Kentucky have struggled with record-high prices in recent months. Jessamine County's gas station owner of The Pit Stop said he decided to drop prices to help drivers. GasBuddy said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Kentucky is now $4.24.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

KNI unveils new inpatient floor in UK Chandler Hospital Pavilion A

LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK HealthCare's Kentucky Neuroscience Institute (KNI) officially unveiled its new inpatient unit on the fifth floor of the Albert B. Chandler Hospital Pavilion A on Thursday. Patients will begin occupying the floor this weekend. The new fifth floor puts units focused on providing comprehensive care...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A hot day with a chance for storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning everyone! It is a humid morning here in the commonwealth and once that heat kicks in, it will only accelerate temps. We start off this Saturday in the 60s and 70s with clear skies. Throughout the day we rise to the low to mid-90s. Add in the heat index and we feel closer to near 100 degrees. The only thing that will cool us down will be a shower or storm and we could see some today that are even on the stronger side. If we do see this action, it will cool us down, but all of the right ingredients have to be in place. If not the heat reigns on. Sunday is a similar setup, but a tad less hot & humid. I'm talking maybe two or three degrees less. The week after that looks soggy. Multiple chances for showers and storms are likely into the workweek. That will bring temps back to the low to mid-80s.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Taylorsville man wins $250,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylorsville man got really lucky in Kentucky and won the lottery. The scratch-off ticket above earned him $250,000. He bought the $10 ticket at the Taylor Boulevard Pic-Pac. The man scratched it off at work and realized he'd won. He said he had to put...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Danville (KY)

On the Wilderness Road that brought pioneers and early settlers into Central Kentucky, the small town of Danville is held as the birthplace of Kentucky statehood. Then known as Crow's Station, Danville became a center of political activity, and at Constitution Square downtown you can visit the exact place where the first Kentucky constitution was drawn up between 1785 and 1792.
DANVILLE, KY

