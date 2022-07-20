ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Dave Wendt of Forsyth on Byers & Co

By Michelle Mitchell
nowdecatur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 20, 2022 – Dave Wendt of the...

nowdecatur.com

nowdecatur.com

City of Decatur reviewing proposals for new ambulance service

July 21, 2022 – The Decatur Macon County Ambulance group has begun reviewing a number of proposals from companies interested in providing ambulance services to Decatur & Macon County. City staff, medical providers, and first responder partners are encouraging interested companies to finalize and submit their formal proposals so...
MACON COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Former WCPO general manager Bob Gordon has died at age 94

Bob Gordon, who led WCPO as general manager from 1964 to 1981, died Friday morning in Springfield, Ill. Gordon arrived at WCPO in 1961 as a local sales manager before being promoted to assistant general manager. By 1964, he became the station's general manager. He also served as the vice president of Scripps-Howard Broadcasting, WCPO's parent company.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Woodrow Wilson High School Property up for auction

The old Woodrow Wilson High School property is for sale. The parcel of land will be up for auction as part of an upcoming Tax Deed Auction with the Macon County Treasurer. The auction will take place September 2nd at the Macon County Office Building on South Main Street, in Room 302. It will occur from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
MACON COUNTY, IL
nowdecatur.com

Back to School Bash brought to Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

July 22, 2022 – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will hold a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It’s a free day of games and crafts for children and helpful services for parents and caregivers as summer vacation begins to wind down.
LINCOLN, IL
nowdecatur.com

Millikin University vocal performance alumni leads Monadnock Chorus

June 22, 2022 – In early July 2022, the Monadnock Chorus in New Hampshire announced Millikin University alumnus Morgan Bothwell as their new artistic director. Bothwell graduated from Millikin in 2015 with a degree in vocal music performance and participated in University Choir. Additionally, he was a member of Millikin’s Delta Sigma Phi fraternity chapter.
KEENE, NH
wmay.com

Thousands To Move Into Different Springfield Wards Under Newly-Adopted Map

We now know where Springfield’s ward boundaries will fall for next year’s city elections. Aldermen approved a revised version of new ward maps Tuesday night, despite objections from Alderman Joe McMenamin… who complained that the City Council made changes to the maps for political benefit, rather than leaving the maps in the impartial hands of the Regional Planning Commission. Nearly 15,000 Springfield residents will find themselves in different wards under the new map, including more than 3,000 residents of Ward 7 shifting to either Wards 6 or 8… and roughly 3,000 Ward 10 residents moving to Ward 7.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Johns Hill Magnet School to Insert an Alumni Walk

July 22, 2022 – An “Alumni Walk” will be installed in front of the newly-built Johns Hill Magnet School. Those who attended Johns Hill know that it was more than a school – it was a home away from home. The hope is that those still attending JHMS will feel the same when they leave the school.
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

DECU Glow Run for Project Read on July 28

July 20, 2022 – Put your running or walking shoes on and get ready for the Decatur Earthmover Credit Union Glow Run on Thursday, July 28. The event will help Project Read Plus at Macon Resources Inc. The run will begin at 8:00 p.m. at Forsyth Park. Individual Runners...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Pop-Up Benefit for the Virden Family

July 21, 2022 – A pop-up-benefit will be taking place this Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm at Tractor Supply in Clinton in support of the Virden family, who lost their son Keegan in a tragic car accident. Keegan was one of 2 Central A&M students who lost...
CLINTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Curbside branch pick-up begins August 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's next curbside branch pick-up will begin on August 1 in the Northwest quadrant. This is the third pick-up of 2022. Branches must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1. Week of August 1. Northwest Quadrant – the area north of South...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield cracks down on intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday outlawing loitering at more than a dozen intersections in town. They argued it’s disrupting traffic and makes the streets too dangerous. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the ordinance is a common-sense safety measure.    “When we grow up, our parents tell us, don’t go across […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Warrensburg Corn Festival Begins Thursday July 21

July 19, 2022 – The Village of Warrensburg Corn Festival will be ready to entertain those of all ages starting Thursday, July 21. The event will run until Saturday, July 23. Visitors can expect a variety of activities like a Cornhole tournament, an “adorable baby” contest, a parade, a car show, a karaoke dance party, and a whiffle ball home run derby. For a full schedule of the events, click here.
WARRENSBURG, IL

