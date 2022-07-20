Kevin Durant trade talks slow to a trickle, Nets not aggressively making outgoing calls

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

— NBA exec thinks we’ve already found a first round error… which will make one team happy.

— Sometimes it takes quite a while for a trade demand to get honored. So maybe KD shouldn’t pack just yet.

LeBron is the only player ever to average a triple-double in a Finals series.

33.6 PPG

12.0 RPG

10.0 APG

56.4 FG%

in 2017 Finals

If the Warriors didn’t have KD, would the Cavs have won? pic.twitter.com/tVsLF3IcQC – 12:57 PM

We discuss where things stand with all Lakers-Nets rumors, and the statuses of KD, Kyrie, Russ, etc.

“I don’t even think that the Nets have a 100% understanding of why Kevin [Durant] asked for a trade.”

—@Brian Windhorst pic.twitter.com/1Y6enEKLTp – 10:52 AM

During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat's offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more

Latest update: Both Durant, Mitchell trades likely going to take time

KD & Kyrie, Warriors picking up JaMychal Green, and the Nuggets offseason review

Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn't on board.

During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat's offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more

Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, "How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?"

Two entries already for the NBA week in words (so far) …

NBA trade talk for everyone: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…

KD stuck (for now) in Brooklyn? Now why is that? marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-stuck-in-… – 6:18 PM

JaMychal Green will be bought out by OKC and head to Golden State.

Thunder improved their #30 overall pick to a top 5 protected 2027 Nuggets pick by taking on Green’s contract.

And OKC ends up getting the same return for JaMychal Green going to the Warriors as they did for KD. – 5:35 PM

Jalen Rose breaks down the possibility of Durant joining the Heat

#KD2DC…Again?

/ [NEW] Kevin Durant Wizards Buzz Emergency Podcast 🚨

– Has KD changed his mind about 🏡?

– WAS trade packages vs. The Field

+ More Wizards updates

During a Tuesday appearance at Jr. Heat Basketball Camp, Max Strus addressed the Heat's offseason moves, the Kevin Durant rumors, his mentality entering next season and more. Strus: "How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?"

Max Strus on Heat uncertainty, "How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant?" During an appearance at Heat youth camp, Max Strus addresses the Heat's roster, his team being disrespected, the challenge of holding on to a starting role, and his NBA rise.

Woj: “Brooklyn simply doesn’t have a deal out there that’s good enough to justify trading Kevin Durant with four years left on his contract. They continue to talk to teams around the league but simply, no one is meeting that threshold.” – 3:17 PM

🏀 Top summer league performers

🏀 Are the Raptors a possible destination for KD?

🏀 The noise surrounding Russ and the Lakers

Report: Heat prioritizing trading for Kevin Durant over Donovan Mitchell

Most PPG by a Nets player:

28.7 — Kevin Durant

27.1 — Kyrie Irving

23.6 — Vince Carter

23.4 — James Harden

Carter has played more games for the Nets than Harden, Irving and Durant combined. pic.twitter.com/aaGaE7r1V7 – 1:43 PM

👀 @Chet Holmgren in the Nike KD 15 at the #NBARooks Photo Shoot! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/MvhLW3sjWz – 11:29 AM

Max Kellerman dreamed up a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade to Chicago, but Jay Williams isn’t on board. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/19/kev… – 11:01 AM

Barry Jackson: You guys are asking me KD questions under every Dolphins/Marlins post. Here’s the deal: Nets aren’t tempted by Herro-led package.Heat’s chances thus hinge on Durant insisting to be moved & to only Miami/ Phoenix AND encouraging other teams not to pursue him, which hasn’t happened -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 20, 2022

And with Kevin Durant, I mean, just from my conversations with people around the situation, I just don’t see Brooklyn having any real interest in any Miami package that doesn’t bring back Bam Adebayo. -via Spotify / July 20, 2022

Talkin’ NBA: “Nobody knows what Kevin Durant is thinking right now. His communication with teammates and others in the league has been sparse. I don’t even think that the Nets have a 100% understanding of why Kevin asked for a trade.” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / July 20, 2022