ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell situation headed toward stalemate, Mitchell not pushing it

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qy93P_0gmI7flm00

Talkin’ NBA: “The Donovan Mitchell situation is really headed towards a stalemate… Donovan Mitchell is not pushing it so I hope everybody enjoys their summer.” — Brian Windhorst

Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Fred Katz and I go in-depth on the Knicks: Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations/fit with the roster, Julius Randle’s place in the hierarchy, Robinson/Hartenstein and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268017…2:52 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ on @YouTube at 8:30 mtn time this morning. Join Jazz fans to chat and discuss the latest with the Utah Jazz

* Latest rumors and news

* What is the value for Donovan based on past deals

* Could Donovan Mitchell return to Utah Jazz

youtu.be/lTNW_Kj4QVA10:08 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks fans:

Of the three prospects, which young player do you value most and hope the team holds on to in Donovan Mitchell trade? – 9:44 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

I’ve gone back and forth on whether the #Knicks should meet the (assuredly absurd) asking price for Donovan Mitchell.

Here’s where I landed:

15 numbers that illustrate why trading for a 25-year-old offensive genius is probably the best path forward for NY

tommybeer.substack.com/p/heres-why-tr…9:16 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks would need to send a minimum of $24.2 million in salaries to Utah in a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Here’s a look at a few trade packages that include combinations of young NYK players and satisfy NBA trade rules: sny.tv/articles/knick…8:46 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them negotiation soulmates.

Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/cliRR9moGC8:23 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6qGD_0gmI7flm00

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Donovan Mitchell is playing pickup in NYC today at trainer Chris Brinkley’s Black Op runs.

Here he crosses up and dunks on Paolo Banchero – and damn near breaks the basket stanchion in the process. pic.twitter.com/EclxU9l6E35:22 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tUdo_0gmI7flm00

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more. Discussing it all with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n3:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3-pointers by a rookie:

187 — Donovan Mitchell

185 — Damian Lillard

175 — Saddiq Bey

171 — Anthony Edwards

168 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4kMnc3fyGM2:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qmfey_0gmI7flm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szqkZ_0gmI7flm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTokZ_0gmI7flm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2TC1_0gmI7flm00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell. Published a few days ago and the sentiment and reporting hasn’t changed here nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…2:29 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

This week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta…1:48 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.

Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/XxoqFv8bx112:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37E24x_0gmI7flm00

NBA on ESPN: . @wojespn with the latest on Donovan Mitchell: “I do think any potential Donovan Mitchell deal is going to take some time.” -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 20, 2022

Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell: My intel has been that the Knicks are trying to do this only surrendering four or five firsts. But someone I trust told me today that they think that Danny (Ainge) was going for seven of the eight firsts. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022

Clutch Points: “I think the deal eventually gets done. I think the Knicks have too much to lose for it not to get done… I think eventually both sides are trying to figure out a median that they can come to.” @Tony Jones to @Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell trade rumors on @SpotifyLive. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with harsh Darvin Ham reality check by Brian Windhorst

At this point in the offseason, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there’s a big possibility that Russell Westbrook ends up staying with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond this summer. It’s no secret that LA has been trying to trade the former league MVP after a tumultuous first season with the team, but the harsh reality is that there isn’t much interest in the market for Russ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Suns coach Monty Williams reportedly agrees to long-term contract extension

The Phoenix Suns locked down the 2022 NBA Coach of the Year. Monty Williams reportedly agreed to a long-term contract extension to remain with the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/suns-coach-monty-williams-reportedly-agrees-to-long-term-contract-extension-163406594.html.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
AllLakers

Lakers News: Expert Provides Update on Potential Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade

The NBA regular season is months away, but two things are clear: the Lakers need more three-point shooting and the organization is continuing to explore Russell Westbrook trades. Most of the speculation has been centered around the Lakers making a three-team trade to land Nets guard Kyrie Irving and ship Westbrook out of LA, but there's also been numerous reports about the Lakers exploring trade possibilities with the Pacers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Damian Lillard
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks frustrated with Danny Ainge amid negotiations for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have strong interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. But apparently Danny Ainge is driving a hard bargain. Ainge, who is helping to lead a makeover in Utah, got four first-round picks (five if you include Walker Kessler) and several players in a trade with Minnesota for Rudy Gobert. His price tag for Mitchell reportedly is six first-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Espn#New Realgm Radio#The Utah Jazz#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

"AGREED UPON"? Utah Radio Host Says A Donovan Mitchell Trade Will Be Announced Soon

On Thursday, Patrick Kinahan on The Zone Sports Network, reported that a trade for Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been "agreed upon." Kinahan: "I've been receiving texts as we speak that the Donovan Mitchell deal is done, it's agreed upon. That they have to, that they're working out some final details to have it be announced here shortly."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five worst trades made in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise of history, tradition, and success, but they also have made some awful transactions in their history. Who could forget just deciding to trade one of the best big men the game has ever seen in Wilt Chamberlain? Or the awful Charles Barkley deal? We’re going to rank those plus a few others based on the loss the Sixers had in these deals as well as the impact the outgoing players made in their new homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy