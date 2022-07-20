Donovan Mitchell situation headed toward stalemate, Mitchell not pushing it

Talkin’ NBA: “The Donovan Mitchell situation is really headed towards a stalemate… Donovan Mitchell is not pushing it so I hope everybody enjoys their summer.” — Brian Windhorst

Source: Twitter @_Talkin_NBA

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Fred Katz and I go in-depth on the Knicks: Donovan Mitchell trade negotiations/fit with the roster, Julius Randle’s place in the hierarchy, Robinson/Hartenstein and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/268017… – 2:52 PM

LOCKED ON JAZZ on @YouTube at 8:30 mtn time this morning. Join Jazz fans to chat and discuss the latest with the Utah Jazz

* Latest rumors and news

* What is the value for Donovan based on past deals

* Could Donovan Mitchell return to Utah Jazz

youtu.be/lTNW_Kj4QVA – 10:08 AM

Knicks fans:

Of the three prospects, which young player do you value most and hope the team holds on to in Donovan Mitchell trade? – 9:44 AM

I’ve gone back and forth on whether the #Knicks should meet the (assuredly absurd) asking price for Donovan Mitchell.

Here’s where I landed:

15 numbers that illustrate why trading for a 25-year-old offensive genius is probably the best path forward for NY

tommybeer.substack.com/p/heres-why-tr… – 9:16 AM

Knicks would need to send a minimum of $24.2 million in salaries to Utah in a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Here’s a look at a few trade packages that include combinations of young NYK players and satisfy NBA trade rules: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 8:46 AM

The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them negotiation soulmates.

Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/ApI67z9K5M pic.twitter.com/cliRR9moGC – 8:23 AM

Donovan Mitchell is playing pickup in NYC today at trainer Chris Brinkley’s Black Op runs.

Here he crosses up and dunks on Paolo Banchero – and damn near breaks the basket stanchion in the process. pic.twitter.com/EclxU9l6E3 – 5:22 PM

Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more. Discussing it all with @GottliebShow on @FoxSportsRadio. Tune in at 12:25 pm PT ihr.fm/2IBN81n – 3:04 PM

Most 3-pointers by a rookie:

187 — Donovan Mitchell

185 — Damian Lillard

175 — Saddiq Bey

171 — Anthony Edwards

168 — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4kMnc3fyGM – 2:43 PM

Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell. Published a few days ago and the sentiment and reporting hasn’t changed here nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:29 PM

This week’s Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-ta… – 1:48 PM

The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn’t make them ideal negotiation partners.

NBA on ESPN: . @wojespn with the latest on Donovan Mitchell: “I do think any potential Donovan Mitchell deal is going to take some time.” -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / July 20, 2022

Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell: My intel has been that the Knicks are trying to do this only surrendering four or five firsts. But someone I trust told me today that they think that Danny (Ainge) was going for seven of the eight firsts. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 20, 2022

Clutch Points: “I think the deal eventually gets done. I think the Knicks have too much to lose for it not to get done… I think eventually both sides are trying to figure out a median that they can come to.” @Tony Jones to @Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell trade rumors on @SpotifyLive. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022