CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia announced a new hotline Friday for those with concerns about recovery residences in the Mountain State. Secretary Bill Crouch, with the state Department of Health and Human Resources, encouraged anyone with inquires or complaints about a recovery residence to call the hotline -- 1-800-642-8589. It will be staffed by the department’s Office of Constituent Services.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO