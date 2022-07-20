ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

No charges filed in deadly El Rey shooting, security guard acted in self-defense: DA

By TMJ4 Web Staff,Stephanie Haines
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said no charges will be filed in the double fatal shooting at El Rey on July 9.

In a news release Wednesday, the district attorney's office shared evidence that led to their decision, including a statement that Enoch Wilson, the security supervisor at El Rey, acted in self-defense when he killed Luis Lorenzo.

Officials said the incident began when Lorenzo entered the store with an over-the-shoulder bag, which is against store policy. Anthony Nolden, the security guard working at the store, ordered Luis to leave which sparked an argument.

The district attorney's office said that's when Nolden called Wilson for assistance.

Lorenzo then proceeded to leave the store but before exiting, he squared up with Nolden as if to fight him. Nolden then sprayed pepper spray at Lorenzo, who then exited the store.

Officials with the district attorney's office said Nolden followed Lorenzo out. That's when Wilson arrived on the scene, saw Nolden following Lorenzo, and ran after Lorenzo.

Wilson told the DA's office that he grabbed Lorenzo and tried to direct him to the ground. While that was happening, Lorenzo was reaching for something in his bag.

When Wilson got Lorenzo to the ground, Lorenzo pulled out a gun and blindly fired a shot, hitting Nolden and killing him. Lorenzo then turned toward Wilson and fired at him, but missed. Wilson stood up from Lorenzo and fired his gun, killing Lorenzo.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office then went on to say that under Wisconsin law, "self-defense using deadly force in this situation required that Wilson must have believed that there was an actual or imminent unlawful interference with his person by Lorenzo. Wilson must have reasonably believed that the amount of force he used was necessary to prevent or terminate the interference, and Wilson could only use deadly force against Lorenzo if he reasonably believed that such force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or others."

The office went on to say, under these circumstances, Wilson's conduct was not unlawful, and the state will take no further action.

Lorenzo's family held a press conference Wednesday afternoon. William Sutton, the attorney representing the family, says they haven't yet seen any surveillance video of what happened. He said he believes Lorenzo also acted in self-defense.

"He was sprayed in the face, then he was blinded, and he exited the building and yet he's being pursued out of the building by a much larger man who takes him to the ground," Sutton said.

"He tried to save himself, and that had tragic consequences for Mr. Nolden, and that is a tragedy," Sutton added. "But that doesn't justify the shooting death of Mr. Lorenzo in any way, shape or form."

Sutton says Lorenzo did not have a concealed carry permit. He said records show both Wilson and Nolden had expired carry permits at the time of the shooting.

Sutton raised questions about why El Rey had armed security.

"The first requirement under DSPS regulations is that there be a substantial need for armed security. There was no substantial need for armed security at this location," Sutton said.

A spokesperson for El Rey told TMJ4 News they respect the district attorney's decision.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee men shot, killed near Fond du Lac and Congress: police

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are dead after a shooting near Fond du Lac and Congress early Friday morning, July 22. Police said someone opened fire on the two men around 12:45 a.m. The victims, identified by the medical examiner's office as 37-year-old Christopher Bugembe and 41-year-old Valentino Stokes, later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; domestic related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 19 near 39th and Center. It happened at approximately 10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a Welfare of Citizen call for service. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. Victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Violent Crime
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee squad car collision; Community Briefing released by MPD

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) released information on Thursday, July 21 regarding a squad car collision that happened on Monday, June 6, 2022, on N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Capitol Drive. According to the community briefing, Milwaukee police had pulled over a vehicle near 24th and Atkinson for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police find two people dead during welfare check

MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead in a double shooting during a welfare check Tuesday night. Police said they found the bodies in a home near North 39th and West Center streets around 10:30 p.m. The victims were identified as 20-year-old Alwiya Mohamed and 26-year-old Ibrahim Hussein, both...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing; Milwaukee man's family pleads for answers

MILWAUKEE - Police said a road rage incident is to blame for a 50-year-old Milwaukee man's death Tuesday, July 19. The man's family told FOX6 News that he and four of his kids were in a van headed to a birthday party. When they reached 87th and Mill, everything changed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man's car targeted by criminals 7 times in just 3 months

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on the city's east side says thieves have targeted his car seven times – yes, seven. "On the 19th of April, I purchased the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. It was stolen on the 20th," said the victim, who did not want to be shown on camera out of fear whoever is messing with his car would retaliate. "Nothing seems to be helping."
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3-vehicle crash in neighboring Ozaukee County | By Ozaukee County Sheriff

July 22, 2022 – Town of Cedarburg, WI – Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Cedarburg on Friday afternoon, July 22, 2022. The crash occurred on County Highway I and Pleasant Valley Road. The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to rollover and strike another oncoming vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Cedarburg was issued a citation.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

Ramps to Brewers Blvd SB reopen following shots fired

MILWAUKEE — All ramps in the Stadium Interchange that lead to Brewers Blvd. southbound have reopened. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation had announced the closures around 7 a.m. and said they were due to a law enforcement investigation. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was allegedly struck...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy