Julie Chen Moonves misses the Big Brother key wheel, too

It looks like Basketball Wives fans will be seeing very little of Malaysia Pargo for the remainder of this season. The VH1 star has been a cast member on the show since Season 1 of the LA franchise, but after a trying season 10, she's ready to remove herself from the social group. This season has chronicled Pargo's estranged friendships with the cast, namely her former BFF Brandi Maxiell. The two have differing versions of why their friendship soured. According to Maxiell, Pargo was absent when she needed her the most. Pargo, on the other hand, says Maxiell became upset with her when she opted not to quit the show following Maxiell's firing. The two had a heart-to-heart in a recent episode, but Maxiell has made it clear to the other ladies that she doesn't trust Pargo. Things came to a head when Pargo invited an unsuspecting guest to Jennifer Williams' hairline launch.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO