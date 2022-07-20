This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Wyoming

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were reported to the FTC.

Identity theft is a crime that involves theft of an individual's personal information and credentials - such as their Social Security number or bank information - often for the purposes of financial fraud. One possible explanation for the surge in 2020 is the pandemic and the legislation that included more than $5 trillion in various government benefits to help financially strapped Americans. This provided a larger scale opportunity for scammers and identity thieves.

In Wyoming, there were 620 cases of identity theft logged by the FTC in 2021, or 107 for every 100,000 people - the third lowest population-adjusted case rate among states.

All told, fraud and scams - including those committed through identity theft - resulted in $7.8 million in losses in the state in 2021. The typical fraud case in Wyoming resulted in the loss of about $500 last year.

All data used in this story is from the FTC's 2021 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book.

RankStateIdentify theft reports per 100,000 people, 2021Total identify theft cases, 2021Total losses from fraud, 2021 ($M)Typical loss from fraud case, 2021 ($)1Rhode Island2,85730,27011.64472Kansas1,35539,46119.94293Illinois924117,056129.04504Louisiana73234,04330.04225Georgia61865,666113.05006Nevada58417,98569.66167Colorado58333,57288.04798New York563109,466280.95009Delaware5605,44914.150010Florida515110,675331.353211Texas504146,095369.450012Maryland49329,77894.051813Ohio43150,42186.337514Pennsylvania42554,460120.940015Alabama40219,69144.742316Arizona38628,108116.051517New Jersey35931,857122.250818South Carolina34317,64246.440019California337133,119820.960020Mississippi3339,90623.440021Tennessee29720,25462.640022North Carolina28930,31893.044623Massachusetts24016,56691.350024Kentucky23310,41630.635025Virginia22519,214112.950026New Mexico2204,61123.250027Missouri21813,37252.336128Hawaii2112,99322.562029Arkansas2116,35816.745030Michigan20620,55683.340031Wisconsin19311,25348.739032Oregon1908,01665.450033Utah1896,06037.350034Connecticut1876,66640.946035Indiana17611,86646.940036Oklahoma1736,85026.941037Washington17012,917135.750038Minnesota1689,45760.348239Maine1672,2399.740040New Hampshire1622,20513.745041West Virginia1592,84510.235042Idaho1522,71916.939643Vermont13282510.033744North Dakota1319998.944045Nebraska1252,40914.345046Alaska12289613.160047Iowa1193,75821.237948Wyoming1076207.850049Montana1061,1309.643650South Dakota766736.8489