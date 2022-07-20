Out & About: Week of July 21, 2022

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

July 23

Forklift Operator Class Meets

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

This training will be held at the Williamston campus.

The fee for this training is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

July 25

Blood Drive Event to Take Place

WILLIAMSTON - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25.

The event will be held at the Moratoc Park.

To book a time download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Moratoc Park is located at 102 River Dr. in Williamston.

July 30

Indoor Flea Market Day Set

OAK CITY - West Martin Community Center is hosting an indoor flea market from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

It is $20 per space for sellers.

Sellers will need to bring their own tables.

To participate in selling contact Barbara Council at westmartincc@gmail.com or call 252-795-4398.

West Martin Community Center is located at 402 South NC 125 in Oak City.

August 1

Effective Teacher Training Course Meets

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m. starting on Monday, August 1 and ending on Thursday, August 4.

This course will be held on the Martin Community College Windsor Campus.

The fee for this course is $125.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

August 2

Digital Photography Class Meets

WINDSOR – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is offering this training from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesdays starting on Tuesday, August 2 and ending on Tuesday, September 20.

This class will be held on the Martin Community College Windsor campus.

The fee for this class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Martin Community College Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. in Windsor.

Robersonville Back to School Bash Set

ROBERSONVILLE – A Back-to-School Bash will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Old Ball field in Robersonville at Academy and Outerbridge streets.

There will be food, fun and music for all school-age children in Martin County.

Rain date is Monday, Aug. 8.

August 5

Acting Classes Meets

BEAR GRASS – A Hollywood actor, author and acting coach is conducting in-person acting classes in Bear Grass from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. beginning Friday August, 5 and ending Saturday, August 7

David Lee Homb, who had lead roles in several movies and TV shows in the ‘80s and ‘90s, will offer the three-day coaching class for all ages.

The three-day-event is $60 per person.

Sign up at https://www.facebook.com/events/s/david-lee-homb-acting-class/1758788107809079/

For more information, email John R. Furlough at himrocks1990@gmail.com, or call 252-495-1755 or 252-495-4161.

The classes will be located at1807 Sweet Home Church Rd. in Bear Grass.

August 6

Robersonville Community Event Set

ROBERSONVILLE – A young professional and entrepreneur, Ki’Shawnda “KiKi” Parker is holding a community outreach event at 12 noon on Saturday, August 6 at the old Robersonville ballpark.

There will be sack races, and games such as tug-of war, basketball and flag football.

There will be a water-gun fight and a kickball competition at the end of the event.

There will be raffles for gaming cards, (such as Xbox and PlayStation) and book bags.

There will also be food and face painting.

August 12

Karaoke Night to Take Place

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Karaoke night from 7 – 10 p.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Community Stage.

Food will be provided by local AMVETS Post 227.

Coolers are welcomed. No glass bottles.

The Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.

August 16

Fall Girls Volleyball Registration Begins

ROBERSONVILLE – Registration begins for Town of Robersonville fall sports. Registration for girls volleyball will be from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Starting Tuesday, August 16 and ending Thursday, August 18.

Registration will take place at South Creek Middle/High School Gym.

Ages are from 8 – 13 years of age.

Fee is $15.

Games will be played at Gaylord Perry Park.

For more information contact Robersonville Town Hall at 252-508-0311.

South Creek Middle/High School Gym is located at 21077 NC-903 in Robersonville.

Gaylord Perry Park is located at 300 West Pine St. in Williamston.

Apprentice Line Technician Academy Class Meets

WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is now accepting applications for the next Apprentice Line Technician Program. Class will meet Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. starting on Monday, August 15.

This class is a total of 420 hours, once the class is underway the meeting hours will vary in order to accommodate outdoor activities.

This class will be held at the Williamston campus.

This program qualifies for “Career in a Year” funding, which covers the cost of tuition.

The fee for this class is $180.

Applications are available on the Continuing Education page of MCC’s website at https://www.martincc.edu/otherconed.

Those interested in applying may also contact Nathan Mizell via eamil at nathan.mizell@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0232.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

August 18

Refrigeration Certificate Class Meets

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering four refrigeration classes needed to earn a certificate in refrigeration this fall. The first class will begin on Thursday, August 18 in Refrigeration and HVACR Electricity.

Comfort Cooling will begin on October 4 and Refrigeration Systems will begin on November 7.

Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

For more information or to register visit the MCC website at www.martincc.edu, email help@martincc.edu or call 252-789-1521.

August 20

Nursing Assistant Refresher Course rescheduled

WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming NA II Refresher Course. The course will be from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. starting Saturday, August 20, Saturday, August 27 and the last date is Saturday, September 3.

The course will be held on all Saturdays on the Williamston campus.

This is the last time this class will be offered until the summer of 2023.

Financial aid for tuition and materials may be available through WIOA (NC Works) in the person residing in the county.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

September 10

Bear Grass Ruritan Club Plate Sale planned

BEAR GRASS – Bear Grass Ruritan Club will be having a BBQ Chicken Plate sale from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.

Tickets will be $10 and will help support neighbors in need.

Pick up for the plates will be at Bear Grass Charter School in a drive thru.

Bear Grass Charter School is located at 6344 East Bear Grass Rd. in Williamston.

Ongoing

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. begins

WILLIAMSTON – Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.

Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.

The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.

Career in a Year Tuition Funding

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College will be offering Career in a Year Funding.

Martin Community College has organized 45 of its programs into credential-producing, short-term segments of classes that qualify for “Career in a Year” funding.

This is in response to the dire need of local businesses for employees with basic skills.

Martin Community College’s Fall semester will begin on August 18.

Contact admissions@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0268 to begin applying.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Martin Community Historical Society has new channel

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety.”

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the pastyears and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Rental Coordinator changes

WILLIAMSTON – There has been a change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.

Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.

Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.

Annual Fall Bazaar donations accepted

WILLIAMSTON – Piney Grove Baptist Church is now taking donations. Drop off times are the first and third Saturdays of the month and the second and fourth Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The drop off locations are the Activity Center across from Piney Grove Baptist Church, Farm Life Community in Martin County.

Ruritanettes meet

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry hours set

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet open

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans meet

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

Shrine Club meets montly

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes meet

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims handled

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans services provided

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions offered

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Equivalency classes available

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.