Bam Adebayo has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but the Miami Heat center is not worried about it. "It is what it is, control what you can control," Adebayo said Thursday, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Obviously it's an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can't control that."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO