It’s never too early or too late for an introduction to art, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art makes it easy for family travelers with great activities and incredible exhibits. Virtuous Ink and Contemporary Brush, LACMA’s temporary exhibit of the works of Korean artist Park Dae Sung, is a great place to start, with an extraordinary collection of ink on paper scenes laced with intricate details depicting the stunning beauty of Park’s homeland.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO