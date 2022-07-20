ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Republic To Buy 24 F-35s Amid Russia's War on Ukraine, Ministry Says

By Tara Copp
Defense One
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE – The Czech Republic plans to purchase 24 F-35 Lightning II stealth fighters to replace their current fleet of 14 Gripen fighter jets, the defense ministry announced Wednesday, in the latest move by Prague to rapidly move toward NATO-standard weapons in response to Russia’s invasion of...

www.defenseone.com

