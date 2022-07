TEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of stabbing a person at the Armed Forces Career Center in early July. Authorities say he caused "injury to the victim's neck with a knife" on July 5 at the facility near 16th Street and Broadway Road. The extent of those injuries are unknown.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO