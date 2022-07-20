Expect Lane Restrictions As ADOT Completes I-40 Paving Project in Flagstaff

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Mary and Lake Mary Road, or 15 miles southeast of Flagstaff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Upper Lake Mary, Pinegrove Campground, Upper Lake Mary Boat Ramps, Lake View Campground, Ashurst Lake Campgrounds and Lower Lake Mary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
