Flagstaff, AZ

Expect Lane Restrictions As ADOT Completes I-40 Paving Project in Flagstaff

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Arizona Department of Transportation makes a final push to complete a pavement project on I-40 between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in Flagstaff, drivers should expect alternating lane restrictions and...

SignalsAZ

Coconino National Forest Evaluates Post-Fire Hazard Trees

The Coconino National Forest is evaluating a proposal that would remove more than 1,600 dead and dying trees located along Highway 89 in the recent Pipeline and Tunnel fire burn areas. The proposal would grant the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) the use of heavy equipment to cut and remove...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Committee Fire 57 percent contained at 335 acres

UPDATE (July 23, 9:45am) Firefighters have successfully contained every part of the Committee Fire, located east of Sedona, accessible by ground forces. The Committee Fire is 57 percent contained at 335 acres. Firefighters spent Thursday securing line along the top of Munds Mountain while aerial resources conducted air operations. Helicopters will continue to drop water on the steep [...] This post Committee Fire 57 percent contained at 335 acres originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 22nd

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Friday, July 22nd provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Today, Friday, July 22nd should be a relatively quiet monsoon day. Mainly a Mogollon Rim/White Mountains event today with storms few and far between elsewhere. The monsoon ramp-up begins on Saturday and will arrive in earnest on Sunday when good storm chances are expected across all of northern Arizona.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Kyle Roberson Killed in Motorcycle Crash on State Route 260 [Camp Verde, AZ]

29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Died in a Crash near Interstate 17. The crash happened on July 18th, just before 6:00 p.m. on State Route 260 near Interstate-17. According to reports, a Harley-Davidson, driven by Roberson, struck a Ford pickup. As a result of the collision, Roberson sustained critical injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
knau.org

Arizona health officials: Wear masks indoors

The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging residents of 10 Arizona counties to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge again. More than two-thirds of Arizona’s counties reported high levels, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties. This means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. No...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Overnight gunfight in Yavapai County leaves 2 hospitalized

ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-20 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 230 PM MST. * At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Mary and Lake Mary Road, or 15 miles southeast of Flagstaff, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Upper Lake Mary, Pinegrove Campground, Upper Lake Mary Boat Ramps, Lake View Campground, Ashurst Lake Campgrounds and Lower Lake Mary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

allaboutarizonanews.com

AG Brnovich Announces $4.5 Million Grant to Treat Opioid Addiction & Mental Health in the Criminal Justice System

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has awarded $4,500,000 in grant funding to Mohave, Coconino, and Yavapai counties to help eliminate opioid addiction for people in the criminal justice system. “Our primary goal with these grants is to increase inmate screening and treatment...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
12 News

DNA could finally solve decades-old Arizona murder

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G's serving up delicious burgers across Arizona

The fun, new sake and sushi-focused establishment emphasizes flavor-forward nigiri and sashimi and has an expansive menu and depth of sake and Japanese whiskies. Flagstaff is becoming a popular foodie destination. Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST. |. “We are a place that has the dining you have...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Overnight Gun Fight with Multiple Victims

Early this morning around midnight YCSO deputies and criminal investigators, along with Coconino Sheriff’s Office and DPS, responded to the scene of a shooting in Ash Fork off Cooks Trail. The 911 call said two people had been shot and the “guy with the gun” allegedly said he would not put the gun down when law enforcement showed up.
theprescotttimes.com

BEARY GOODBEAR JOINS THE PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

BEARY GOODBEAR JOINS THE PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT. On Monday, July 18, 2022, Beary Goodbear was officially sworn in as the official mascot for the Prescot Valley Police Department. A contest had been publicized in the community to name the bear mascot and the winner was Abigail Smith, a kindergartner at Granville Elementary School. Abigail is the daughter of Prescott Valley residents, David & Shirley Smith, and the family was present for the swearing-in by Police Chief Bob Ticer.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

