Weeks after the 13-story Tutwiler Hall was imploded on the University of Alabama campus, an even taller sight is being removed from the Tuscaloosa area skyline. Parker Towing, a private company that moves cargo up and down the Black Warrior River, has begun the demolition of the nearly 200-foot grain elevator that has long loomed over the river's northern banks.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO