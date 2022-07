The Great New York State Fair is adding two more shows its 2022 concert lineup. Dire Straits Legacy will close out this year’s NYS Fair with a 6 p.m. performance on the Chevy Park stage Monday, Sept. 5 (Labor Day). DSL, who were originally scheduled to perform in 2021 but canceled due to travel restrictions, features members of the band Dire Straits, best known for ‘70s and ‘80s rock hits like “Money for Nothing,” “Romeo & Juliet,” and “Walk of Life.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO