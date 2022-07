Five years after Jennifer Raven Nevin was shot and killed in Tuscaloosa County, the first of three suspects accused of her murder has pleaded guilty. Investigators believe two men, then 16 and 23, and a woman who was 20 at the time beat and fatally shot Nevin in July 2017 and hid her body near a gas well off Watermelon Road.

