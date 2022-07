Detroit: Become Human is getting a manga adaptation in Japan with a story set in Tokyo at the same time period as the game. As reported by Famitsu, Detroit: Become Human: Tokyo Stories is being written by Saruwatari Kazami and drawn by Moto Sumida. The story follows an android idol known as Reina and, like the game before it, explores what happens when these robots gain independent thoughts and feelings.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO